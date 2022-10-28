Abortion is on the ballot in these 5 states

Going into November’s midterm elections, one of the most closely watched votes is a ballot initiative in Michigan, which will determine whether the state can enforce a 1931 abortion ban following the fall of Roe v. Wade. The ballot measure would protect the right to abortion—as well as contraception and other pregnancy-related decisions—in the state’s constitution.

Michigan has long had restrictive policies around abortion care, from mandatory counseling to significant limits on insurance coverage for the procedure. In anticipation of the Supreme Court’s decision this summer, abortion advocates in the state fought to get the constitutional amendment on the ballot and put it to a vote. If it doesn’t pass, state courts could reinstate the ban that predates Roe, which is currently blocked by an injunction.

And Michigan isn’t the only state where the upcoming election could have a consequential impact on abortion access. California and Vermont have similar initiatives on the ballot on November 8 that could enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution. Both states do already have strong abortion protections.

Kentucky voters, however, will be weighing in on a constitutional amendment that would do the exact opposite—deny the right to abortion and prohibit any government funding for abortion care. This amendment is similar to the one Kansas voters rejected a few months ago. The proposed Kentucky amendment is especially notable for being an anti-abortion measure that would reinforce Kentucky’s trigger law, which bars all abortions except in cases of life endangerment, and is among the most restrictive abortion bans in the country. And in Montana, where abortion remains legal, a ballot measure could potentially green-light a “born-alive” law, which would dictate that a fetus or infant is a legal person, even if they’re the product of a failed abortion.