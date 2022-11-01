Can the founder of Grindr make a better Grindr?

When Joel Simkhai launched Grindr in 2009, he forever changed the queer dating scene—for better or worse.

Better, in the sense that as a location-based hookup app, Grindr created a new avenue for primarily gay and queer men to meet outside of bars and cruising. But the app has also been linked to deteriorating mental health among its users, the company at one point selling sensitive data to third-party vendors, and having a controversial rotation of leadership since Simkhai sold Grindr in 2016.

“[Grindr] remains a way for people to meet, and they have many users. It’s effective,” Simkhai tells Fast Company. “The problem is it hasn’t evolved that much since it launched.”

Enter Motto: Simkhai’s new dating app aims to address many of the issues plaguing Grindr and the apps that have been created in its wake.