NASA’s new wonder battery could power electric flight someday

NASA knows our civilization has a huge problem: We have to fight climate change while satisfying our need for cheap, easy transportation over land, sea, and air. That means we need to electrify cars, ships, and airplanes—a task that is impossible right now because we don’t have the technology to make it happen. Fortunately, NASA is working on project SABERS, a battery that has the potential to change that, thanks to new chemistry and the wonder material graphene.

Before we get into the solution, let’s explain the problem: The lithium ion batteries that currently power 99% of electric vehicles (EVs) and many electronics are basically sandwiches made of three parts: the top bread is called the cathode (made of lithium peppered with cobalt or some other toxic material), the filling in the middle is the electrolyte (a flammable liquid), and the bottom bread is the anode (generally made of graphite). The chemical reactions between these ingredients allows batteries to charge, store, and deliver electricity, but they are also the source of multiple serious problems. First, even the best lithium ion batteries offer poor performance compared to other energy sources like fossil fuels. A 2016 scientific study by the US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory predicted that we are three decades away from batteries matching fossil fuels’ power density, a unit expressed in watt-hour per kilogram. The more energy you can produce per unit of weight, the higher the energy density, and thus, the more efficient it is to push your car or airplane around. By Argonne Lab’s calculations, electric batteries may reach the energy density of fossil fuels by 2045. That’s bad enough, but it’s only one part of the problem. Another is the batteries’ glacial charging speeds. Elon Musk’s best car—the Tesla Model S Plaid—takes one hour to charge from 0 to 100% while you can fill up a comparable gasoline car in three minutes.

Lithium ion batteries require a lot of cooling packaging, which further increases their weight. It is also prone to catch fire or explode on impact, a fact that makes it extremely hard to recycle. To top it all, these batteries are made from elements—like lithium or cobalt—that are scarce on Earth (Dr. Solomon Asfaw, a professor of solar economics and researcher at the University of LUT in Finland, believes we will run out of lithium by 2050). They also come with a giant side of geopolitical trouble, as they are mostly controlled by China. [Photo: Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg/Getty Images] Graphene to the rescue All of those factors make current lithium batteries not very good for cars, electronics, or even society as a whole. And certainly, they are ill equipped for more demanding applications like commercial flight. A 2021 research paper by a team from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University says that small regional aircrafts will require batteries with a energy density of at least 480 watt-hour per kilogram. The best a lithium ion battery can offer right now is about 260 Wh/kg. That’s where SABERS comes in. The acronym stands for Solid-state Architecture Batteries for Enhanced Rechargeability and Safety, and it is a project that has been years in the making under NASA’s “high risk, high reward” research program. Its sole objective is to develop a battery that could make electric flight feasible—the holy grail of battery design. If NASA achieves that lofty goal, the advantages will impact everything from public transportation to private cars to your phone and laptop.

Developed at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, by an engineering team lead by Dr. Rocco Viggiano, SABERS aims to be powerful, light, fast to discharge, scalable to any application, and extremely safe. Easy, right? The scientists are doing so by eliminating of all the toxic and dangerous materials that make current batteries too inefficient and risky to put in a plane carrying hundreds of souls. [Image: NASA] Viggiano explains that the battery is organized into packaged cells that can be stacked together. Continuing with our deli metaphor, think of this as a tower of sandwiches. Each cell consists of three layers: The anode is lithium metal (a solid, unlike lithium ion, which is more like a gel). The cathode is a combination of sulfur and selenium, whose particles are arranged in a graphene mesh invented and patented by NASA. Between the two is the electrolyte, solid material free of the flammable components of today’s lithium ion batteries. The result is a battery that is affordable and scalable, Viggiano says. And one that is neither flammable or explosive. It’s so safe, in fact, that tests show that it can keep operating even if severely damaged on impact, a critical factor for aviation use but also cars and trucks.

NASA researchers John Connell and Yi Lin (seated) are using a cyclic voltameter to check the performance level of a brand-new cathode the SABERS team created for their solid-state battery. [Photo: NASA] Exceeding expectations The results of the first battery test were so impressive they surprised and delighted Viggiano and his team, as well as others in the industry. They learned that the battery’s operative temperature does not exceed 302 fahrenheit at maximum power consumption. According to Viggiano, they tested them at “different pressures and temperatures, and have found that it can operate at temperatures almost twice as hot as lithium-ion batteries, without as much cooling technology.” The lower operative temperature is vital for the battery safety and its final weight: Since it doesn’t require the refrigeration layers a lithium ion battery needs, the SABERS battery is much more compact, scalable, and lighter. But the most shocking result was the battery’s energy density. SABERS delivers 500 watt-hours per kilogram, which doubles the 260 wh/kg of the best cars, and surpasses Carnegie Mellon’s objective of 480 wh/kg needed for regional flight. “It far exceeds the capabilities of lithium-ion batteries that are considered to be the state of the art,” says Viggiano. Dr. Yi Lin, a research materials engineer at the Advanced Materials and Processing Branch of NASA’s Langley Research Center, has been following Viggiano’s work from afar. In his opinion, while “optimization and scaling up are still to be investigated, [SABERS] can be a game changer.” He told me over email that the results have been very encouraging and that the concept is feasible to produce commercially in the not too distant future.

Other people in academia agree. “SABERS potentially has extremely high specific energy (energy content per weight), which is ideal for electric aircraft,” says Dr. Matthew T. McDowell, an associate professor at Georgia Institute of Technology’s School of Mechanical Engineering. “Batteries like the technology they are working on are needed to extend the range of electric vehicles and even enable electric or hybrid-electric aircraft, and I think it is great that NASA is advancing this next generation battery technology.” And remember that Tesla car? Once fully developed, a battery based on SABERS technology could eventually extend the car’s range to 1,000 miles, putting it ahead of gasoline cars and reducing its charging time. The road ahead While NASA’s solid state battery is a potential game changer, EVs will be doomed if we don’t rationalize their manufacturing and rethink mobility as a whole right now. The fact is, despite advances, inventions like SABERS are still far out on the horizon. Hiroaki Koda, a former Toyota executive that now directs the Panasonic-Toyota battery joint venture Prime Planet, recently told the Financial Times that practical solid-state batteries won’t start appearing until 2032. Viggiano believes this will happen earlier than that and forecasts that limited-production cars with solid-state batteries may be on the road in the 2025 to 2028 time frame, using shortcuts like adding a few drops of liquid to cheat the physics.

Still, the foundational issues tied to transportation are bigger than what SABERS can solve for. Asfaw believes we need public policy and city planning that promotes vehicle sharing in order to satisfy the need for transportation while reducing CO2 production without stopping progress and the economy. Solid-state batteries, hydrogen combustion engines, hydrogen fuel cells, compact fusion engines, and wireless energy transmission all have a place in our future, but research around these technologies should develop alongside more systemic approaches to the problem. Part of that is a matter of creating fully recyclable batteries, which SABERS makes possible. But it’s also a matter of public and institutional support. Andrew Barron, Sêr Cymru Chair of Low Carbon Energy and Environment at Swansea University, believes that the safe and fast electrification the planet requires the equivalent of a new Apollo program. “One of my favorite speeches was John F. Kennedy, who stood at Rice University’s football stadium and announced that, by the end of the decade, the United States would put a man on the moon,” Barron says. “All the aerospace companies at the time went ‘how are we gonna do that?’ They had no idea. But during that seven-year period, they actually got to the point of putting a man on the moon.” That caused the biggest technology revolution in recorded history and an unparalleled surge of engineers and scientists. That’s a wave that the United States is still surfing today, and the source of the—narrow—technology lead it maintains. Barron believes we need the same now, so SABERS and other technologies don’t take two decades to arrive to market, but just few years. If we don’t put up the resources to solve this huge conundrum, we won’t be able to solve the biggest problem that we have faced as species: to stop climate change on time to save humanity from its self-inflicted demise.