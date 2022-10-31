The list of people telling Mark Zuckerberg to knock it off with all this metaverse stuff keeps growing

Mark Zuckerberg has been spending heavily on his metaverse project . To date, Meta has invested more than $15 billion in building its virtual world, which is more than the gross domestic product of Jamaica. Or, put another way, it’s about $45 for every person in the United States, all 333,241,653 of us . And the company has pledged to spend as much as $100 billion more.

Although the technology still has years to go, the response so far to Meta’s Horizon Worlds and other efforts has been muted, to say the least. Internal documents reportedly show the company has lowered its goal of 500,000 active users by the end of the year to 280,000, according to The Wall Street Journal. And the number of people who are exploring the virtual world is dropping (from 300,000 in February to about 200,000 now). Even the team building it is largely staying away.

“For many of us, we don’t spend that much time in Horizon and our dogfooding dashboards show this pretty clearly,” Vishal Shah, Meta’s VP of Metaverse, wrote to employees last month, according to documents obtained by The Verge. “Why is that? Why don’t we love the product we’ve built so much that we use it all the time? The simple truth is, if we don’t love it, how can we expect our users to love it?”

Last week, Meta posted a third-quarter earnings miss and a weak projection for the fourth quarter, sending shares falling. Losses in the Reality Labs unit, which is overseeing the metaverse business, jumped to $3.67 billion from $2.63 billion in the same quarter last year. In the year since Facebook rebranded as Meta, the company’s stock has plunged more than 68%, more than twice the drop seen by the Nasdaq. The company’s total value has shrunk by a stunning $600 billion.