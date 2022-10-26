Everybody poops, but not everybody’s poop gets spontaneously combusted under water

Around the world, 4.2 billion people—nearly half the global population—either don’t have a modern toilet or use sewage systems that release untreated human waste into the environment. But in areas where modern-day sewage systems are in use, they are not ready for the resource-constrained world of the future. They require a lot of water: older, inefficient toilet models can use as much as six gallons per flush.

Dr. Shannon Yee [Photo: Georgia Institute of Technology]

On this week’s episode of World Changing Ideas, we talk to Shannon Yee, an associate professor at Georgia Institute of Technology, who is working to create a paradigmatic shift in how we think about waste. If his efforts are successful, he may soon join plumber Thomas Crapper in the pantheon of important toilet figures. “So, there’s a joke going around that if we’re successful, people may say ‘you need to go take a Yee,’ like my last name, for when you need to go take a pee,” he says.

Funded by the Gates Foundation’s “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge,” Yee is leading a team of engineers working to create a water-less super toilet, in which the waste is treated on site and no sewer system is required. This would make it easier to bring toilets to places that lack them, and also solve the water issues in places where they currently exist. “Stated very simply, we’re taking infrastructure and we’re turning it into an appliance,” Yee says. “So, no water coming into the toilet and no output sewage. . . . You just plug it in wherever you need a bathroom and it treats your waste.”

[Photo: Georgia Institute of Technology]

The design is similar to an espresso machine, Yee says, and runs on electricity (Yee’s background is not in toilets, but in thermal energy technologies). It has a front end unit, which looks just like a regular toilet, and then a rear processing unit where the waste treatment happens. The solids and liquids are kept separate, then the poop is subjected to intense heat and pressure. “We enter into this phase of matter known as a supercritical fluid where the feces spontaneously combusts underwater. It’s a pretty unique way of doing this: we can actually burn feces underwater,” Yee says.