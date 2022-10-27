This houseplant was engineered to work like an air purifier

It looks like an ordinary pothos, a common houseplant that you might already own. But a new plant called the Neo P1 was born in a lab: It’s been genetically edited to clean nearly 30 times as much air pollution from a room as a regular plant.

[Photo: Neoplants] The Paris-based startup that developed it, Neoplants, started thinking about the product by chance at a startup incubator called Station F. “We were surrounded by houseplants in this incubator,” says cofounder and CTO Patrick Torbey. “Looking at them, we were starting to think, what would be the most powerful function we could give to that organism?” An air purifier with a HEPA filter can do a good job of cleaning one type of air pollution—particulate matter, like the soot from wildfire smoke—but the filters can’t capture volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, such as formaldehyde or benzyne. VOCs, which waft off everything from paint and carpets to toys and kitchen stoves, are unhealthy to breathe. Some types of purifiers work on VOCs but can cause other problems, generating by-products like ozone, another harmful gas. Air purifiers also use energy. [Photo: Neoplants] A decades-old NASA study suggested that houseplants could help purify air—an idea that was repeated in numerous articles and that many people still assume to be true. But the researchers, who were interested in the potential for use in space, were studying what happened when plants sit in a closed chamber. In houses and offices on Earth, as air flows in and out, a small number of plants actually won’t have any effect. One study says that just opening your window will do more to improve air quality, though unless you’re opening a window repeatedly (or you’re in a building with mechanical ventilation), the pollution will build up again; outdoor air also isn’t often that clean. So Neoplants set out to try to make plants more effective at the task.

“Our main challenge . . . was to increase the remediation of a plant by something like 20 or 30 times, which is not trivial,” says Torbey, who has a PhD in genetic engineering. The team started with pothos, or Epipremnum aureum, because its large leaves and fast growth meant that it was already relatively good at capturing VOCs. (It’s also very difficult for plant owners to kill.) But plants like pothos can normally only take in a certain level of VOCs before their cells are filled. Neoplants’ approach was to add genes that make it possible for pothos to turn pollution into plant matter instead. [Photo: Neoplants] The gene-edited plant can turn formaldehyde into fructose, a sugar that it uses for food. It also turns benzene, toluene, xylene, and ethylbenzene into an amino acid that it uses to build proteins. The team focused on the microbiome surrounding the plant as well, choosing bacteria and fungi that naturally consume VOCs to add to the soil. It used directed evolution, an advanced form of breeding, to create versions of the microorganisms that could take in pollution more efficiently. Biochar, a charcoal-like substance made from plant waste, which can also take up pollution, is added to the soil as well. Tests conducted along with a French engineering graduate school, Ecole des Mines-Télécom, part of Université de Lille, showed that the new plant and its microbiome can clean up VOCs much more effectively than ordinary plants. The Neo P1 can also capture toluene, a pollutant that ordinary plants don’t process.

The plant, which will be available on the company’s website, comes in a bioplastic planter, designed to maximize the flow of air and help keep the plant alive, with a built-in water tank, which means that it only has to be watered every two to three weeks. The cost: $179. That’s less than some air purifiers, but it’s worth noting that the plants only work on VOCs, not particulate matter, so it’s not a replacement. It’s possible to share cuttings of the plant with friends—something the company hopes will happen—though it says the full benefit comes from the combination of the plant, soil, and the planter. Some consumers may also be wary about the synthetic biology, though the company explains that the plant doesn’t produce seeds or pollen, so it can’t reproduce and shouldn’t have unintended consequences. “Another thing that people are afraid of when it comes to GMOs is the impact on their health when they eat them,” says CEO and cofounder Lionel Mora. “We don’t recommend you eat our plant.” Torbey sees the plant as a first step in a larger suite of products; an outdoor plant that can consume CO2 more quickly might be next. (Sales of the first plants will help fund some of this later work, so the price is not likely to decline.) “I think it opens the door, and gives a lot of hope that in the future if we keep using these tools . . . we’re going to be able to use biology to have massive impact on planetary-scale problems,” he says. “When you look around, there’s a lot of solutions that are coming up that are mechanical solutions, chemical solutions. We really believe that biology has to be a part of the equation.”