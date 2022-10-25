Next Big Things in Tech Awards Final Deadline This Friday, 6/20
Nearly one in five Americans reported a decline in trust between employees and their employer compared to before the pandemic.

Leaders, your employees may not trust you as much as they used to. It’s hurting their mental health

[Photo: Getty Images]

BY Shalene Gupta

We’re in the midst of a mental health crisis for a variety of reasons. However, one unexpected contributor might be low trust in employers, at least according to a new study by human resources company LifeWorks. LifeWorks surveyed 5,000 employees in the United States to create a mental health index from 0 to 100, where 100 is optimal mental health. The study found:

  • While mental health has improved compared to a few months ago, the majority of Americans are still struggling: 41% have a moderate mental health risk and 24% have a high mental health risk. About a quarter of Americans reported feeling alone, and their mental health score was 25 points below the natural average of 70.2. 
  • Nearly one in five Americans report a decline in trust between employees and their employer compared to before the pandemic. This group has the lowest mental health score (63), more than seven points below the national average. About a quarter reported that a perceived decline in commitment to employee well-being led to a decline in trust.
  • However, good relationships can positively impact work: 25% of Americans said coworker relationships had the most positive impact on the amount of effort the put into their work. For 24%, changes in communication between employees and managers led to improved trust.
Shalene Gupta is a staff editor Fast Company, covering Gen Z in the workplace, the psychology of money, and health business news. She is the coauthor of The Power of Trust: How Companies Build It, Lose It, Regain It (Public Affairs, 2021) and the author of The Cycle: Confronting the Pain of Periods and PMDD (Flatiron, 2024) More

