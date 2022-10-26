Inside the lab where Lyft freezes, twists, and slams its bikes

Inside a sprawling warehouse in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, what’s happening on a Friday afternoon looks a little like bike abuse. In one corner, a bike hangs vertically, while a weight suspended above it drops down and slams into a tire. In a large box outside, water sprays on a bike, and then the temperature quickly falls to freezing, then thaws, then freezes again. In another station, a bike is jolted to simulate potholes and speed bumps. [Image: courtesy Lyft]

Welcome to Lyft’s bike lab, where engineers test the ridesharing company’s bikes to find tweaks to make them more durable, one of the ways to keep the carbon footprint of the bikes as low as possible—if the bikes last longer, that means less manufacturing of parts, and fewer materials. The tests also look for ways to help the electric bikes’ batteries stay charged longer, and reduce trips to do maintenance. The new lab opened earlier this year, though the company has been doing this type of testing since 2020. [Image: courtesy Lyft] “When you’re talking about a 10-year lifespan on a bike, you strive to design parts that will last just as long,” says Antoine Kunsch, sustainability program manager at Lyft. “Taking a replacement rate from five or six times to near zero makes a huge difference in the vehicle’s overall carbon footprint.” The changes also, of course, help the company save money. When you think of Lyft, you probably think first of its ridesharing business with cars. But it also now has the largest micromobility platform in the country, including a fleet of around 80,000 bikes, 30,000 of which are e-bikes. “Our vision as a company is cities that are built around people and not cars,” says Paul Augustine, head of sustainability at Lyft. For short and medium trips, he says, an e-bike is a “transformational product that gives people a viable option that is not a car.”

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The company doesn’t have a specific goal to switch its users from cars to bikes or scooters, but by offering multiple modes in its app, it wants to nudge people to make those choices more easily. (Separately, it also aims to shift all the cars using its platform to electric by 2030.) Last year, driven in part by the pandemic, the company says that 2.4 million people tried using its shared bikes and scooters. Lyft estimates that its riders now own 6.6 million fewer cars because of its platform, based on an extrapolation from survey data. And though some studies suggest that ridesharing increases city traffic, it’s possible that the company’s embrace of other modes might help convert more people to alternative transportation. In 2021, in New York City, 40% of the company’s commute-hour rides were on Citi Bike, not cars. (Lyft acquired Motivate, the company that previously ran Citi Bike, in 2018.) An electric bike is obviously already better for the climate than a car (as well as electric cars, which have a carbon footprint 10 times higher than an e-bike). But tweaking a bike’s design for longevity can help even more. Making a shared bike durable is a different challenge than designing one for individual use. While your own bike might spend much of its time parked indoors, Lyft’s bikes live outside, through rain and snow and temperature swings. A single bike might see 800 to 900 miles of use in a month. “One thing we test extensively is impact resistance,” says Kunsch. “That is very important to maintain the lifetime of vehicles when they’re out in the field and exposed to all sorts of conditions that will put a lot of stress on different components.”

The crank-arm tester. [Photo: Lyft] As Lyft’s in-house design team works on new bikes, including an e-bike it designed from scratch and released last year, each component goes through extensive testing. At the bike lab in San Francisco, the company built one machine solely to test crank arms, the levers that attach to pedals and that get the most use of any part. (They call the machine “legs,” since that’s what it simulates.) One part they tested, made from cast aluminum, was failing too quickly, so they switched to another material and design that could last 20% longer.



A larger piece of equipment tests the whole bike. “We can actually simulate the potholes, and we can simulate the speed bumps,” says Daniela Forero, a reliability engineer for bikes and scooters at Lyft. “We can also simulate how high we can go in terms of speed, and different braking scenarios. And then we can also simulate a fresh bike versus a bike that’s two years down the road. We can use all of that during our engineering phase to make sure that we have a proper design that can go into the field and survive our product life of more than 7 to 10 years.” [Photo: Lyft] It’s possible to design a bike that lasts even longer, but each decision also has to take into account the cost and the user experience. Airless tires could help avoid the need to pick up a bike to fix flats, but they’re less comfortable to ride. (Finding a tire that’s hard to puncture is a priority because of the expense and the carbon emissions of using a van to take bikes to the shop for maintenance; if tires stay well inflated, it also means that the batteries in e-bikes need to be charged a little less often.) Lyft’s latest e-bike design includes some pricier features, like a hydraulic brake that would normally be used on a moped because it’s both more durable and safer. The new bike is currently in New York City, San Francisco, and Chicago, and will roll out to more cities next year, eventually replacing all of the older bikes as they wear out. [Image: courtesy Lyft] In an electric bike, the battery is responsible for the biggest part of the manufacturing footprint. Lyft’s newer e-bike puts the battery pack inside the frame to help protect it. The bike also includes Wi-Fi and GPS, along with sensors to report problems with parts. By freezing and thawing wet bikes in the bike lab, the team can test whether a design has any risk of water seeping into these electronics.

In a lifecycle analysis of the environmental impact, the company found that a large part of the e-bike’s carbon emissions happen during use, either from the electricity used to charge the battery or from maintenance, including the pollution from driving bikes back to be fixed. (When possible, bikes get repaired at the bikeshare station.) To help reduce trips, the reliability team also teaches mechanics when parts may need replacement, so if a bike comes in for one fix, mechanics know to also look at the chain or brake pads. An external lab could do some of the same testing, but because the team is continually experimenting, it was more cost-effective to build testing equipment of its own. Unlike typical bike manufacturers, it also has constant feedback about exactly how its bikes are performing, with data about which parts are wearing out when. And the team says it will keep tweaking the design to optimize it.