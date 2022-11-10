6 strategies for getting affordable housing built

The shortage of affordable housing is an ongoing challenge in the United States. About 20 million households in the U.S. are paying more than a third of their income on rent, and there’s a shortfall of about seven million homes for people with very low incomes.
It seems like it should be a simple problem to solve, says Cathy Frankel, vice president for exhibitions and collections for the National Building Museum in Washington D.C. She says people assume there is a silver bullet solution. “We’ve got these wonderful designers who are interested in affordable housing and they’ll partner with developers and everybody will have affordable housing,” Frankel says. “It’s way more complex than that.”
Most affordable housing today comes through the grueling process of tax credit development, with developers competing with each other for limited subsidies from the federal government, and negotiating with cities and communities about where affordable housing would be acceptable. A new exhibition at the National Building Museum shows that there are other, and perhaps better, ways to get this much needed housing built.
A Better Way Home: The Housing Affordability Breakthrough Challenge features the six winners of a grant program aimed at finding new strategies for closing the affordable housing gap. Launched in 2020 by Wells Fargo and the national nonprofit housing developer Enterprise Community Partners, the challenge put up a total of $20 million in grants for solutions in three key areas: financing, construction, and services provided to residents. Nearly 900 applications were received.
Here are the six winning programs, each a replicable idea that can make more and better affordable housing.
Letting health insurance companies invest in affordable housing
The program Health + Housing is a formula as simple as the name. It combines multiple essential services in the same location, building affordable housing with integrated health and social services. Created by the Gulf Coast Housing Partnership in New Orleans, the program developed a financial pathway for large insurance companies to invest in these kinds of projects. By putting preventative medical care next to the homes of people most likely to need it, the insurers can lower their own costs while improving people’s lives. These savings are an incentive for health insurers to fund this kind of housing, increasing affordable options in places struggling with the overlapping challenges of chronic health issues and housing instability. Working with two of the country’s largest health insurers, Aetna and UnitedHealthcare, Health + Housing has two pilot sites under development, in New Orleans and Jackson, Mississippi.
Accepting alternate forms of credit to secure home loans
Due to systemic issues that have limited family wealth building, home loans are often out of reach for many low-income families of color. Underwriting for Good is a new program from the Center for NYC Neighborhoods that creates new ways for these potential homebuyers to prove credit worthiness, including using on-time payments of rent, utilities and subscription services. Potential borrowers with no credit history or low credit scores will be able to acquire previously inaccessible lending that can help close the racial wealth gap.
Building affordable homes that can grow
Focused on rural communities in and around Brownsville, Texas, MiCASiTA is a housing development program that allows low-income families to gain access to homeownership without a large down payment. The program has created homes that are designed to be easily added onto, with floor plans that can expand either outward or up into additional floors. They start out small in size and low in cost, and are able to expand as a family’s wealth and credit increase. With low upfront costs for the base level house, MiCASiTA removes early barriers that can hold people back from homeownership. This “Grow Home” concept includes a low-cost mortgage program to help families start immediately building the equity that can allow them to expand their home.
Designing services around resident wellbeing
The national nonprofit developer Preservation of Affordable Housing builds and operates thousands of affordable homes across the country. Understanding that many of its residents have experienced trauma in one form or another, the group has launched an effort to design its developments, services, and property management practices with community resilience in mind. Designing Trauma-Resilient Communities uses trauma-informed design to better understand the challenges affordable housing residents face, reducing frictions that can lead to problems at the developments and for residents. It’s a way to better serve residents, and to prevent further traumas resulting from displacement and eviction.
Using empty rooms to help the formerly incarcerated
When people leave prison after many years, it can be difficult to transition back into society, with steep barriers to securing housing, banking and even straightforward government services like identification. Many end up back in the criminal justice system. To ease their transition, the Homecoming Project pairs the formerly incarcerated with homeowners who have extra space in their homes. In exchange for a daily stipend, the homeowners offer stable spaces for six months, enabling the recently released to get on their feet, and the program offers programs to help them establish themselves in society—and find more permanent housing.
The programs on display in the exhibition are meant to show both the complexity and the addressability of the affordable housing challenges in the U.S., says Christi Smith, director of programs at Enterprise Community Partners. “We’ve seen such success already, such incredible impact already,” she says. “The opportunity to scale these ideas to other geographies and to other community types around the U.S. is already there.”