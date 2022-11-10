6 strategies for getting affordable housing built

BY Nate Berg5 minute read

The shortage of affordable housing is an ongoing challenge in the United States. About 20 million households in the U.S. are paying more than a third of their income on rent, and there’s a shortfall of about seven million homes for people with very low incomes.

[Photo: courtesy National Building Museum/Elman Studio] It seems like it should be a simple problem to solve, says Cathy Frankel, vice president for exhibitions and collections for the National Building Museum in Washington D.C. She says people assume there is a silver bullet solution. “We’ve got these wonderful designers who are interested in affordable housing and they’ll partner with developers and everybody will have affordable housing,” Frankel says. “It’s way more complex than that.” [Photo: courtesy National Building Museum/Elman Studio] Most affordable housing today comes through the grueling process of tax credit development, with developers competing with each other for limited subsidies from the federal government, and negotiating with cities and communities about where affordable housing would be acceptable. A new exhibition at the National Building Museum shows that there are other, and perhaps better, ways to get this much needed housing built. [Photo: courtesy National Building Museum/Elman Studio] A Better Way Home: The Housing Affordability Breakthrough Challenge features the six winners of a grant program aimed at finding new strategies for closing the affordable housing gap. Launched in 2020 by Wells Fargo and the national nonprofit housing developer Enterprise Community Partners, the challenge put up a total of $20 million in grants for solutions in three key areas: financing, construction, and services provided to residents. Nearly 900 applications were received.

Here are the six winning programs, each a replicable idea that can make more and better affordable housing. The six winners of the Housing Affordability Breakthrough Challenge prevailed in a national grant competition that drew nearly 900 proposals from organizations in 49 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. Each winner received $2.5 million to develop and scale their housing solution. [Photo: Brenda Bazán/Enterprise Community Partners] Letting health insurance companies invest in affordable housing The program Health + Housing is a formula as simple as the name. It combines multiple essential services in the same location, building affordable housing with integrated health and social services. Created by the Gulf Coast Housing Partnership in New Orleans, the program developed a financial pathway for large insurance companies to invest in these kinds of projects. By putting preventative medical care next to the homes of people most likely to need it, the insurers can lower their own costs while improving people’s lives. These savings are an incentive for health insurers to fund this kind of housing, increasing affordable options in places struggling with the overlapping challenges of chronic health issues and housing instability. Working with two of the country’s largest health insurers, Aetna and UnitedHealthcare, Health + Housing has two pilot sites under development, in New Orleans and Jackson, Mississippi.

Center for NYC Neighborhoods’ innovation, Underwriting for Good, leverages new technology and alternative credit data to ensure all families have equitable access to mortgage loans and homeownership. Its impact will increase and diversify the number of qualified borrowers. [Photo: Michael Schoenfeld/Enterprise Community Partners] Accepting alternate forms of credit to secure home loans Due to systemic issues that have limited family wealth building, home loans are often out of reach for many low-income families of color. Underwriting for Good is a new program from the Center for NYC Neighborhoods that creates new ways for these potential homebuyers to prove credit worthiness, including using on-time payments of rent, utilities and subscription services. Potential borrowers with no credit history or low credit scores will be able to acquire previously inaccessible lending that can help close the racial wealth gap. Building affordable homes that can grow

Focused on rural communities in and around Brownsville, Texas, MiCASiTA is a housing development program that allows low-income families to gain access to homeownership without a large down payment. The program has created homes that are designed to be easily added onto, with floor plans that can expand either outward or up into additional floors. They start out small in size and low in cost, and are able to expand as a family’s wealth and credit increase. With low upfront costs for the base level house, MiCASiTA removes early barriers that can hold people back from homeownership. This “Grow Home” concept includes a low-cost mortgage program to help families start immediately building the equity that can allow them to expand their home. In spring 2022, Breakthrough Challenge winner cdcb and partner buildingcommunityWORKSHOP placed their first MiCASiTA home in a Brownsville, Texas, neighborhood. The innovation is a sustainable housing delivery system based on 288-square-foot flexible boxes. It also features a low-cost mortgage and an app that allows families to make design choices and instantly see how those choices impact costs. [Photo: Brenda Bazán/Enterprise Community Partners] Designing services around resident wellbeing The national nonprofit developer Preservation of Affordable Housing builds and operates thousands of affordable homes across the country. Understanding that many of its residents have experienced trauma in one form or another, the group has launched an effort to design its developments, services, and property management practices with community resilience in mind. Designing Trauma-Resilient Communities uses trauma-informed design to better understand the challenges affordable housing residents face, reducing frictions that can lead to problems at the developments and for residents. It’s a way to better serve residents, and to prevent further traumas resulting from displacement and eviction.