What all cities can learn from New Jersey 10 years after Hurricane Sandy

I’m standing on a patchwork of herringbone-patterned pavers in the middle of a park. As far as moments go, it’s a pretty uneventful one, but if I were made of raindrops coming down in heaps, I would be trickling down in between those pavers, draining through a bed of gravel, and slowly seeping into the soil below.

[Photo: courtesy City of Hoboken] These pavers make up the floor of a one-acre park called Southwest Resiliency Park, located in the low-lying City of Hoboken, New Jersey. On a regular day, much like the day I’m visiting, the park looks like a typical public space with shaded benches, a lawn, and a busy dog run. But when the skies rip open above it, the park turns into a precious flood-management tool thanks to permeable pavers, rain gardens, a cistern for rainwater harvesting, and an underground detention system that can hold 200,000 gallons of stormwater runoff. [Photo: courtesy City of Hoboken] Ten years ago, the skies did rip open above Hoboken. On October 29, 2012, Hurricane Sandy pummeled through New York harbor, toppling the region’s record wave heights with a monster 32.5-foot wave. The superstorm flooded 80% of Hoboken, knocked out its power grid for up to two weeks, and caused more than $100 million in damages. By virtue of its quirky topography, the city filled up like a bathtub. [Photo: courtesy City of Hoboken] Over the past decade, Hoboken has worked hard to ensure this doesn’t happen again by weaving together “hard” infrastructure, such as seawalls, with strategically interspersed “soft” infrastructure like parks, bioswales, and rain gardens. (The hard infrastructure is yet to break ground, while the latter is well underway.) Hoboken’s compact footprint (it’s nicknamed the Mile Square City) and political leadership have enabled it to devise solutions that larger cities couldn’t dream of in this relatively short time frame. And in the process, the city has become a prime example of how other cities can deal with floods.

In 2015, it was recognized by the United Nations as one of 45 “role model cities” for its flood-management practices. And in 2019, it received the U.S. Green Buildings Council’s LEED Gold certification for its commitment to sustainability. According to Caleb Stratton, chief resilience officer for Hoboken, the infrastructure network that’s been put in place since Hurricane Sandy can today prevent 90% of flooding events that impacted the city 10 years ago. A long road back to resiliency Hoboken was always destined to flood. If you sailed into the city before English explorer Henry Hudson did in 1609, you would’ve disembarked on a Lenape-owned island known as Hopoghan Hackingh. Flanked by the river that would later bear Hudson’s name, the island was ringed by tidal marshes. Later, when the city expanded, wet areas were filled in and developed. The island became a land, and the porous landscape that made up Hoboken was paved over with impervious materials like concrete or asphalt. Today, more than two-thirds of the city is less than 5 feet above sea level, and by some estimates, more than half of Hoboken could be underwater in the next century. [Image: courtesy OMA] The city has a long history of flooding, but before Hurricane Sandy, Hoboken was mostly focusing on gray infrastructure improvements like relining and replacing sewers, and building an $18 million wet weather pump in the wake of Hurricane Irene, which hit in 2011, just the year before.

[Image: OMA] Sandy, and the science-based policies of then newly elected Mayor Dawn Zimmer, marked a shift in the city’s attitude toward flood mitigation. Much of it dates to one momentous decision in 2013, when the U.S. Department of Housing launched a design competition, called Rebuild by Design, to promote resilience in regions that had been affected by Sandy (which caused a total of $65 billion in damages and economic loss.) Ten interdisciplinary teams of designers, architects, scientists, engineers, and community engagement experts proposed their visions—and in the summer of 2014, seven of them were awarded $930 million. As Rebuild by Design’s managing director, Amy Chester, points out, the competition changed the way the federal government responds to disasters by allocating funds to forward-thinking designs, not just to rebuild something as it was. The biggest wad of cash ($335 million) went toward the Big U, a 10-mile “protective ribbon” that will wrap around Lower Manhattan, designed by the starchitect Bjarke Ingels’ group, BIG, and estimated to cost $1.5 billion. Staten Island snapped up $60 million to build 2,400 linear feet of partially submerged “living breakwaters,” designed by Scape studio. Hunts Point in the Bronx received $20 million to build a greenway along the shore, with integrated flood protection and a cooling, heating, and power plant to provide backup power for the region’s food distribution center. To put these numbers in perspective, flood-related disasters have cost the United States more than $845 billion in damages to homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure, since 2000. For many of these projects, the work is only getting started: Big U broke ground in the fall of 2020; Living Breakwaters broke ground the following year; and Hunts Point is scheduled to break ground this fall. In other words, it’s been 10 years since Hurricane Sandy barreled the coast, and very few of these landscapes have been stormproofed yet. In large part, that’s because of complex mechanisms like engineering studies, community engagement, and bureaucratic red tape issues at play. “The biggest obstacle is that the government is by design slow, and this is asking it to be fast, and it doesn’t know how to be fast,” says Robert Freudenberg, vice president of Regional Plan Association’s energy and environmental programs. “We’ve never adapted to climate change before, so we’re learning how to do it as we go, and it’s really complicated.”

According to Freudenberg, some aspects of the region are more resilient to a storm like Sandy than they were in 2012, “but by no means are we prepared for another storm like Sandy,” he says, noting that more straightforward solutions have been quicker to implement. “We’ve done a good job of shoring up critical infrastructure like hospitals, power plants, tunnels, and subway stations right on the edge, so money has flowed into things that are operated by individual agencies and utilities. But where there’s a whole city responsibility to a neighborhood, we’ve still got a long way to go.” Small city, big impact . . . This is where Hoboken stands out. Unlike New York City, Hoboken city’s single-district jurisdiction and political will have helped speed up the process. “We talk about Hoboken as a city, but it’s really like a small New York City neighborhood,” says Freudenberg, who served as New Jersey director when Hurricane Sandy hit the region. “It’s a one square mile city, and it’s easier to line up everything and everybody on that one square mile.” [Image: OMA] Hoboken’s winning project was awarded $230 million, which the state of New Jersey recently supplemented with an additional $100 million. The vision was drawn up by architecture firm OMA and Dutch engineering consultancy Royal HaskoningDHV, which used computer models to analyze how the city flooded during Hurricane Sandy, and then succinctly translated their proposal into four steps: “Resist, Delay, Store, Discharge.” The $230 million will fund the first step, which consists of two seawalls located in strategic parts of the city. Typical seawalls consist of massive concrete structures that are designed to resist the force of storms surges and high waves. OMA’s seawalls will act as such but instead of dominating the urban landscape, they’ve been designed to look like integrated structures that double as public amenities. (They are scheduled to break ground next year and complete by 2026.) The remaining three steps are being covered with a combination of sewer system improvements, stormwater storage cisterns, rain gardens, and resiliency parks, many of which have already been built.

The Southwest Resiliency Park site, prior to construction. [Photo: courtesy City of Hoboken] The Southwest Resiliency Park, which replaced an asphalt-covered parking lot, is one of those parks. The city has since built another park six blocks north of this one, and is now working on its third and largest resiliency park. Slated to open in spring 2023, the Northwest Resiliency Park will detain up to 2 million gallons of stormwater and offer five acres of open space; while a fourth resiliency park, currently in the pipeline, will detain another half a million of gallons. “Almost every one of our resiliency parks is going from an asphalt block to a storage capacity area,” says Hoboken’s Stratton. Construction at the Southwest Resiliency site. [Photo: courtesy City of Hoboken] Crucially, there is little to no sign of the infrastructure underpinning these parks. As I watch a group of 8-year-olds fighting over who gets the soccer ball on one of the lawns in 7th and Jackson Resiliency Park, I have to remind myself that a 470,000-gallon detention tank lies beneath my feet. According to Stratton, such multipurpose projects have been instrumental in getting local support, compared to largely infrastructural (and invisible) sewer improvements that don’t give anything back to the community. “When we asked the community what we should do, they said we should deal with flood risk, and when we started to ask how to do it or what to do, there was a lot of divergence in consensus,” he says. “Where we converged was on open space, public amenities, and recreation assets.” [Photo: courtesy City of Hoboken] Many of these parks use a combination of pervious pavers and stormwater detention tanks designed to prevent cascades of water from rushing into city drains, overwhelming the pipes, and rushing back out onto the streets. But parks alone won’t be enough. Hurricane Sandy dumped 500 million gallons of stormwater over Hoboken, so even if each new park could hold 2 million gallons, the city would need to build 250 of these to absorb a storm like Sandy. For now, they can help take a little pressure off the rest of the city’s system while providing its citizens with more public space.

Softening the Edge Hoboken’s approach to green infrastructure reflects a slow but ongoing shift in the way coastal cities are fighting floods. Take Rotterdam, for example: 90% of the Dutch city lies below sea level, leaving many areas vulnerable to sea-level rise. But on top of its robust network of dikes, levees, and gigantic storm-surge barriers, the city has embraced a more natural approach to flood mitigation by sculpting sand barriers that act as a natural defense against erosion, or turning large stretches of its riverfront into tidal parks that can help break the waves when water levels are high. Meanwhile in the U.S., states like Washington and Arkansas have focused on restoring flood plains or creating wetlands that can absorb water and reduce flooding. Since 2013, the public-private partnership Floodplains by Design has distributed more than $150 million in grants to remove levees, reconnect flood plains, and help residents across Washington State relocate from flood hazards. [Image: OMA] For Shohei Shigematsu, a partner at OMA and the leading architect of Hoboken’s winning design, the key is to combine both hard and soft infrastructure in strategic ways—“like acupuncture.” He says levees remain a typical approach, but it doesn’t mean that cities should be walled up like a fortress. “You tend to think that sea-level rise needs to be dealt with a long continuous intervention, but you could be selective and critical about where you’re building,” he says.

[Image: OMA] Originally, the firm had envisioned just that—a continuous seawall running along the entire length of Hoboken’s shoreline—but the proposal was faced with staunch opposition from the local community. The architects say this would’ve provided the maximum flood-risk reduction, but residents feared that a seawall would obscure the waterfront’s panoramic views of New York City just across the Hudson River, and others worried that a 4-foot-tall wall would ruin the character of the neighborhood. [Images: OMA] Eventually, the firm altered that configuration, and the city approved two shorter seawalls, spanning a total of 11,000 feet, with a 6,000-foot gap in between. Located at two critical breach points on the south and north ends of the city, these were designed to provide the most flood protection with the least negative impact to the community, namely obscuring views or cutting off waterfront access. The structures will vary in height from practically zero feet along the city’s main street (where it meets the sidewalk), to 12 feet in the rail yard, where 230 million gallons of water surged during Sandy. In one place, the wall will disappear into the landscape of a park, then turn into a winding landscaped structure with benches and planters; in another, it will double as an art wall, or a canvas for wayfinding around the train station. “It’s a flood wall, but it’s also [about] integrating these public amenities so the wall isn’t just a wall,” says Shigematsu. [Image: OMA] For now, the city is still flooding, albeit less. In August 2021, Hurricane Henri hammered Hoboken with four inches of rain in just four hours. Then in September, Hurricane Ida flooded the city streets with equal vigor. There’s a lot more work to be done, but for resilience officer Stratton, progress is clear: “We went from having 3,000 substantially damaged properties in Superstorm Sandy down to 300 [during Ida], and we went from having the power being out for two weeks to not losing power,” he says.

Naturally, Rebuild by Design is only one piece of a complex resiliency puzzle. As part of its Vision Zero campaign to eliminate all traffic-related injuries and deaths by 2030, the city has installed 30 curb extensions that incorporate green infrastructure like bioswales. In the fall, it will build automated flood barricades in flood-prone areas. The Long Slip Canal, which was heavily inundated by Sandy’s tidal surge, is being elevated above FEMA’s base flood elevation, and six new tracks are being constructed. And by the time the seawalls are completed in 2026, Stratton says the city’s most critical infrastructure will be protected. Even then, he thinks of flood mitigation as the kind of work that doesn’t exactly end. “I don’t really see this ever as being like something that’s complete,” says Stratton. “[It’s] always going to be develop, implement, manage, maintain, and then iterate.”