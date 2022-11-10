Brex made a splash with corporate credit cards. Can the company do the same with software?

When Brex cofounder and co-CEO Pedro Franceschi gathered his team for an all-hands meeting in July, the fintech company was at a crossroads. Since its founding in 2017, Brex, which offers corporate credit cards, had grown to serve tens of thousands of customers and raised $1.5 billion in venture financing and debt. At the time of its Series D-2 round last fall, it was worth $12.3 billion.
With economic clouds and a fleet of nimble competitors on the horizon, Brex’s 1,100 employees were looking to Franceschi for reassurance. They were also hoping to get clarity on the progress of a new company strategy. No longer content to focus on corporate credit cards, Franceschi and his cofounder and co-CEO, Henrique Dubugras had announced nine months earlier that Brex would pivot to become a software platform focused on financial management for enterprise customers; cards would become just one piece of a much broader offering. The shift was born out of necessity as much as opportunity: Brex’s most important customers were themselves growing and scaling, and these high-growth startups wanted tools designed to control and report on their spending.
At the same time, Brex was struggling to serve the divergent needs of its small business customers, many of which were limping forward after taking a pandemic hit. By focusing on large enterprises (and venture-backed companies with the potential to scale), Franceschi and Dubugras figured they would be able to diversify their company’s revenue beyond interchange and charge customers per head for a new suite of software. (The SaaS tool’s not-so-surprising name? Empower.)
But that pivot to SaaS had hit some bumps in the road. The company flubbed communicating to its small business customers that it would be shutting down their accounts, leading to a social media clangor and a mea culpa from the founders. And some of the outcry was coming from inside the house: On Blind, an app for anonymous company reviews, employees described Brex’s ongoing reorganizations as “chaotic” and labeled the future “uncertain.” Brex’s own internal surveys suggested that employee sentiment had fallen from a favorability rating of around 90%, where it had held constant for 18 months, to 84%.
At the start of the July all-hands, Franceschi, sporting a neatly trimmed beard and tortoiseshell glasses that lent the 26-year-old greater authority, took a moment to urge patience. “I think it’s important to not forget that we’re here to build a durable, sustainable, long-term company that’s really valuable and that really changes the way our customers interact with money and interact with finances,” he said. Ultimately, he argued, Empower’s software would be a lot more “enduring” and “exciting” than credit cards.
Franceschi added, “One thing that’s important to remember is these shifts take time. They don’t happen overnight.”
Almost all startups pivot, but few do so when they’re in the Series D stage—a moment when most organizations are focused on scaling a proven business, and perhaps even preparing for an IPO. Not only is Brex shifting its product focus, it is also shifting its customer base. As a credit card company, Brex grew its clientele by serving fellow upstarts with a handful of employees and little bureaucracy—a segment that legacy players had largely chosen to ignore. Now, it will be going up against heavyweights like SAP Concur and American Express and courting companies with thousands of employees. Other B2B players, including Ramp, Airbase, and Rippling, are also angling for their share of the spend-management and business banking pie.