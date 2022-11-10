Brex made a splash with corporate credit cards. Can the company do the same with software?

When Brex cofounder and co-CEO Pedro Franceschi gathered his team for an all-hands meeting in July, the fintech company was at a crossroads. Since its founding in 2017, Brex, which offers corporate credit cards, had grown to serve tens of thousands of customers and raised $1.5 billion in venture financing and debt. At the time of its Series D-2 round last fall, it was worth $12.3 billion.

With economic clouds and a fleet of nimble competitors on the horizon, Brex’s 1,100 employees were looking to Franceschi for reassurance. They were also hoping to get clarity on the progress of a new company strategy. No longer content to focus on corporate credit cards, Franceschi and his cofounder and co-CEO, Henrique Dubugras had announced nine months earlier that Brex would pivot to become a software platform focused on financial management for enterprise customers; cards would become just one piece of a much broader offering. The shift was born out of necessity as much as opportunity: Brex’s most important customers were themselves growing and scaling, and these high-growth startups wanted tools designed to control and report on their spending.

At the same time, Brex was struggling to serve the divergent needs of its small business customers, many of which were limping forward after taking a pandemic hit. By focusing on large enterprises (and venture-backed companies with the potential to scale), Franceschi and Dubugras figured they would be able to diversify their company’s revenue beyond interchange and charge customers per head for a new suite of software. (The SaaS tool’s not-so-surprising name? Empower.)

But that pivot to SaaS had hit some bumps in the road. The company flubbed communicating to its small business customers that it would be shutting down their accounts, leading to a social media clangor and a mea culpa from the founders. And some of the outcry was coming from inside the house: On Blind, an app for anonymous company reviews, employees described Brex’s ongoing reorganizations as “chaotic” and labeled the future “uncertain.” Brex’s own internal surveys suggested that employee sentiment had fallen from a favorability rating of around 90%, where it had held constant for 18 months, to 84%.