Take a seat on these chairs made out of conveyor belts

More than a century ago, Henry Ford revolutionized the manufacturing industry by rolling out the conveyor belt system that helped produce the famous Model T cars. Today, one industrial designer wants to take conveyor belts out of the factory and put them into your home.
Seoul-based Woojin Park repurposed the industrial material into a striking series of four chairs titled CNVYR (that’s “conveyor” without the vowels). Park’s design harkens back to Knoll’s iconic Wassily chair, except the frame is made of stainless steel pipes, and the seating, backrest, and armrests consist of PVC conveyor belts that have been stretched taught around the frame. Comfort remains an open question, but the project is yet another intriguing example of designers rethinking how furniture can be made by looking to outside industries.
Park is an artist and the cofounder of 1/plinth studio, an industrial design practice whose portfolio includes a table and chairs made with aluminum louvres, and a shelving system made of colorful powder-coated steel pipes and U-bolts. For the CNVYR series, he was inspired by a project his studio worked on with the Korean cosmetic brand Amore Pacific, which asked the designers to repurpose their old, unusable factory machines into industrial furniture. “During that time, I was attracted by the shape and character of the conveyor machine,” says Park.
To make the CNVYR chairs, Park constructed a rigid structure by welding and bolting pipes together; he then stretched the conveyor belts around the pipes. He says the “armrest belts” are looser than the seat and backrest, so they can roll against the pipes.
This particular collection is made with new conveyor belts, which Park selected in a matte texture and a variety of colors, but he says there’s equal value in used conveyor belts, particularly those that are made of silicone or polyurethane, which are highly durable. Next up, the designer is working on a storage system made with the same material. Park says that eventually the chairs will be for sale. Who would’ve thought that something that was first designed to enhance productivity in a factory could end up sitting pretty in someone’s home.
