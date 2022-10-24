I gave up beef a decade ago. Beyond Meat’s fake steak reminded me why I loved the taste

Beef is bad for the planet. Beef production accounts for 25% of global land use, and its carbon footprint is twice that of any other food group. Unfortunately, it’s also delicious. I gave up beef a decade ago, but still have the occasional daydream about chunks of beef bubbling in a stew on a winter afternoon, or heaps of fragrant bulgogi marinated until it’s a sweet-and-savory symphony.

Now climate-conscious consumers can have their beef and eat it too: Today, Beyond Meat is launching Beyond Steak, plant-based steak tips made from fava bean protein, in Kroger and Walmart stores ($7.99 for a 10-ounce bag). Beyond Meat sent a chef to my apartment to prepare its steak tips. Since my husband is a vegetarian who has never tried beef, I also roped in two friends who are regular beef eaters. We tried a Korean-inspired stir-fry served in lettuce wraps, and a Philly cheesesteak. [Photo: Courtesy Beyond Meat] The stir-fry was tender and juicy, the tips seared to a perfect crisp. The cheesesteak melted in my mouth, leaving behind a clean flavor. After one bite, my husband started taking notes so he could duplicate the recipes. My friends raved over the texture, particularly where the meat was seared.

I no longer remember the range of notes that a good piece of beef hits, but they pointed out that the steak had pleasing umami after-flavor, which they felt was more mushroom than bovine. On the whole, though, they didn’t mind, since one of the reasons they don’t eat beef more often is that they don’t like the odor that cooked beef leaves behind. While Beyond Steak is delicious, Beyond Meat, the company, is in a bit of a pickle. Earlier this month, it disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans to cut roughly 19% of its global workforce. Its chief operating officer is out after allegedly biting someone’s nose at a football game. And the price of its stock is at a record low. Still, Dariush Ajami, the company’s chief innovation officer, is hopeful. “We want to develop a product that will replace animal meat without sacrificing taste so people can eat meat without feeling guilty about the climate or impacting their health,” he said, noting that his team avoids using genetically modified products and tries to keep ingredients simple and whole rather than processed.

Ajami also noted that the journey is not over. Although this most recent product is out, he and his team will keep making improvements and looking to identify ways to replicate the meat-eating experience. “If you see any piece of meat at the butcher’s shop,” he said, “we’re working on trying to develop it.”