YouTube Premium subscribers shocked as sudden price hikes announced for family plan

Subscribers of YouTube Premium are taking to social media to voice their shock and anger over an unexpected price increase of the service’s ad-free family plans. YouTube began sending emails to premium subscribers last night that the cost of family plans would jump from the current price of $17.99 per month to $22.99 per month starting on November 21. That’s an increase of 27%, which far outpaces even the relatively high inflation of the past year.

To put that new price in perspective, Netflix charges $19.99 per month for its Premium plan, which allows four simultaneous streams (the closest thing Netflix has to a family plan). The new Disney Plus Premium plan will cost $10.99 starting in December, and that allows access to four screens as well. Both plans are ad-free, like YouTube Premium.

While YouTube Premium allows six accounts to be added to one subscription plan—the equivalent of two more screens than Disney and Netflix allow—subscribers still are not happy with the 27% jump in price, as evidenced by the volume of complaints on Twitter.

What in the ACTUAL FUCK @YouTube an extra $5. Youre already charging a premium for the service and youre going to increase the price why exactly? No seriously i want to know. pic.twitter.com/k9KGj0FfHy — EM (@nineD4kid) October 20, 2022

I've loved @YouTube Premium, but it was already a bit high of a price. The new premium starting in November caused me to cancel today. A bummer, but these prices are getting absurd. A la carte pricing for a handful of services is getting to be as much as cable, maybe more. — xepherys (@xepherys) October 20, 2022

uhm holy fucking shit??? $23 a fucking month for #YouTube premium?! y'all I'm gonna shit where is the "burn it down" button pic.twitter.com/DggPoMpP5q — jem z. will follow-thru 💫 (@jem_zero) October 20, 2022

More bad news: If you subscribe to the YouTube Premium family plan through the Apple App Store, your cost is going up even higher—to $29.99 a month. YouTube is doing this because it needs to give a cut of monthly subscriptions to Apple if users sign up through the App Store.