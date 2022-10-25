Why every business needs to embrace ‘unreasonable hospitality’

“I spent so many years running a restaurant trying to learn from other industries,” says Will Guidara, who as general manager and then co-owner of New York’s Eleven Madison Park transformed it from a good brasserie into the world’s No. 1 dining destination. “Especially in this moment, it feels especially relevant for other industries to start learning from restaurants.”

In his new book, Unreasonable Hospitality: The Remarkable Power of Giving People More Than They Expect, Guidara embeds ideas and insights for how to do this in the compelling narrative of his pursuit of not just excellence but of a generational shift in what it means to be cared for during an evening out. For the diner, it was a magic trick when the same person who had called them two days earlier to confirm their reservation would be there to greet them at the door as they entered and recognized them on sight. It was the best kind of witchcraft when the server would drop off a complimentary bottle of cognac with the check, changing the most stressful moment of the evening into one of the most delightful. (To say nothing of the actual tableside magic trick Guidara wove into the meal at one point.) Will Guidara (in the background, smiling at camera) with his staff at Eleven Madison Park [Photo: courtesy of Will Guidara] Guidara’s book arrives at a fortuitous moment. The aftereffects of the pandemic combined with economic uncertainty appear to have provoked a deterioration in how customers behave at the precise time that service-based businesses, in particular, are struggling with the return in demand and a shortage of workers. It’s a vicious cycle, but one that can be made virtuous. I sat down with Guidara at an exemplary all-day café to discuss how businesses can adapt the mindset that put him at the pinnacle of his profession and that could forever change how companies think about their customers. Fast Company: How do you define unreasonable hospitality?

Will Guidara: Anyone who’s done anything that has changed the game, anything that’s been reasonably innovative, has been unreasonable and relentless in the way that they pursued the product they made. Unreasonable hospitality is taking that same spirit and applying it to the way it makes the person who’s being served feel and honestly every other stakeholder that it touches along the way. A lot of people have never actually taken the time to think about that facet of their business and the extraordinary impact that can have, not just in growing the business in a positive direction but the way in which it enhances the experience of whatever you do. In 2004, the restaurateur Danny Meyer (Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack), whom you worked for at the time, published Setting the Table, which had a similar spirit to Unreasonable Hospitality of how do we bring the hospitality that is the bedrock of the restaurant business and take it outside this world and scale it. What do you feel like you’re adding to the conversation? My entire approach to service and hospitality has been built upon the foundation that Danny gave me. The same is true for the book. This book wouldn’t exist in its current form were it not for Setting the Table. What Danny did was brilliant. In addition to the tenets of enlightened hospitality, just the idea of take care of your people first. That’s now so well understood and embraced, but it was very novel when it was first introduced. He defined what hospitality could be.

