Here’s what social media platforms could do to prevent misinformation before the midterms

With only weeks to go until the midterm elections , all eyes are on the social media giants.

Social networks, which enjoy protections from lawsuits stemming from user-generated content, are the go-to media channel for spreading political misinformation and disinformation (the former: falsehoods unwittingly, or half-wittingly, spread; the latter meaning falsehoods knowingly spread to affect a political outcome).

Since the 2016 election, when Russian operatives successfully seeded Facebook with ads and posts designed to sow division among U.S. voters, threats to U.S. elections have evolved. In 2022, experts say, malign actors spend more time and resources operating within the information space to mislead and disrupt, rather than on executing cyberattacks on election systems or communications systems. Another shift from 2016 is that most misinformation originates from domestic groups rather than foreign, although some researchers point out that domestic and foreign state-sponsored groups with aligned political interests often work together. The common thread in all of this is social networks, which continue to be weaponized to spread fear, uncertainty, and doubt among the electorate.

In 2020 and 2021, right-wing operatives used Facebook and other platforms to spread The Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and its winner illegitimate. More recently, researchers at New York University found it easy to run ads on both Facebook and TikTok containing blatantly false information about the logistics (voting times and places) and credibility of the upcoming midterm elections.