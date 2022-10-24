‘Inundated with applications’: No teacher shortage at virtual schools

Teaching during fall 2020 was so unbearable for Georgia educator Nikki Colwell, she nearly said goodbye to the profession. Her school had returned to campus after a brief pivot to virtual instruction the previous spring, and her job had quickly become more difficult than ever before in her seven-year career.
“I was teaching students in person and online at the same time, dealing with students who were quarantined, trying to maintain social distance in a very small classroom with 20-plus students,” she said. “I gave some serious thought to leaving teaching altogether, even though I didn’t necessarily want to leave the classroom. I just knew that I couldn’t keep doing what I was doing.”
That’s when she found Georgia Cyber Academy, an all-remote school that enrolled students statewide. Her short stint teaching virtually when the pandemic first struck had “played to my strengths as a teacher,” she recalled, so she applied for a position in the English department. By the next school year, the educator had a new job.
On the heels of the pandemic and with reports of stress and burnout reaching all-time highs among the nation’s teaching corps, many—like Colwell—have chosen to migrate online. As a result, while multiple brick-and-mortar districts across the country are desperately seeking to fill vacant teaching positions, online schools say they are often attracting far more candidates than they can hire.
“Anytime there’s an open position [our human resource officers] are inundated with applications,” said John Johnson, a teacher and former member of the school leadership team at Cobb Online Learning Academy, another virtual school in Georgia.
Throughout the 2021-22 school year, his school had to hire roughly two dozen staff due to steep upticks in enrollment, and students nationwide are continuing to leave traditional public schools. “The moment they started posting the positions, they were just having applications coming in left and right” with more than 10 candidates per role, Johnson said.
Halfway across the country, Colorado Connections Academy experienced something similar. According to Shannon Cox, executive director, the school had an “absolute explosion” in student sign-ups through the pandemic, meaning it also had to bring on more staff. Recruitment was easy: “We’ve got more applicants than we know what to do with,” Cox said. For a recent posting, the school had four candidates within a matter of hours.