PetSmart wants your guinea pig to live in style

If you have a cat or a dog, then you’ve already been bombarded with a constellation of design-forward items like Scandi dog beds or geometric cat towers . But if you have a betta fish, a bearded dragon, or a hamster, your options for attractive pet decor and furniture have probably been a lot slimmer.

That’s why PetSmart has introduced a swanky new collection designed specifically for fish, reptiles, and small pets—and their adoring humans. The collection includes chic habitats, aquarium ornaments, and specially designed “pet consoles” that look like fancy mahogany cabinets but house terrariums and aquariums. Most of the items in PetSmart’s new collection look like miniature versions of on-trend mantlepiece decor, which isn’t all that surprising, given that Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (perhaps best known for their home renovation show Nate & Jeremiah by Design) are behind the collection.

From left: Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus [Photo: Courtesy PetSmart]

In a bid to carve out an entirely new space for design-forward pet solutions, PetSmart chose to focus on specialty pets first, which constitute 26% of its customer base, says Kristin Shane, PetSmart’s chief merchandising officer. Now, people can buy a mini faux leather couch for their guinea pig ($19.99), a stone water bowl for their reptile ($24.99), and an array of stylish aquatic ornaments for their fish (starting at $9.99).

The sofa was modeled after vintage pieces, while other more organic shapes were inspired by the Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși. And because looks aren’t everything, Berkus and Brent designed every item with PetSmart and a team of veterinarians, who helped them understand pet behavior and choose pet-safe materials, like pumice or edible grass.