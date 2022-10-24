PetSmart wants your guinea pig to live in style

If you have a cat or a dog, then you’ve already been bombarded with a constellation of design-forward items like Scandi dog beds or geometric cat towers. But if you have a betta fish, a bearded dragon, or a hamster, your options for attractive pet decor and furniture have probably been a lot slimmer.
That’s why PetSmart has introduced a swanky new collection designed specifically for fish, reptiles, and small pets—and their adoring humans. The collection includes chic habitats, aquarium ornaments, and specially designed “pet consoles” that look like fancy mahogany cabinets but house terrariums and aquariums. Most of the items in PetSmart’s new collection look like miniature versions of on-trend mantlepiece decor, which isn’t all that surprising, given that Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (perhaps best known for their home renovation show Nate & Jeremiah by Design) are behind the collection.
In a bid to carve out an entirely new space for design-forward pet solutions, PetSmart chose to focus on specialty pets first, which constitute 26% of its customer base, says Kristin Shane, PetSmart’s chief merchandising officer. Now, people can buy a mini faux leather couch for their guinea pig ($19.99), a stone water bowl for their reptile ($24.99), and an array of stylish aquatic ornaments for their fish (starting at $9.99).
The sofa was modeled after vintage pieces, while other more organic shapes were inspired by the Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși. And because looks aren’t everything, Berkus and Brent designed every item with PetSmart and a team of veterinarians, who helped them understand pet behavior and choose pet-safe materials, like pumice or edible grass.
The Nate + Jeremiah collection reflects an ongoing shift in two separate spheres. Our pets are increasingly considered an integral part of the family, fueling an industry that is now worth $261 billion. At the same time, the pandemic has given people a more critical eye toward their home and the objects they surround themselves with. By catering to that intersection, PetSmart is solving a simple problem: We want our homes to look good, and pets can make that harder to do. As Shane puts it: “The aesthetic of stands and environments were such that people were keeping [their pets] in the back hallway and not on display.”
Since launch, the couch has become the most popular item, which Brent says reflects people’s desire for their pets’ dwellings to reflect their own. “We were trying to find materials, textures, colors, and different ways we can incorporate things you find in your actual home into these habitats,” says Brent. And if all of this seems a little outrageous to you, just remember that the real client isn’t the actual pet—it’s the human with pets.
