Why Prime Video’s queer period film ‘My Policeman’ is very much a 2022 story

At face value, Amazon Prime Video’s latest film My Policeman is set in 1957 and 1999. But really, there’s a third time period at play: present day.

This year is “the prism we’re watching this film through,” says Michael Grandage, director of My Policeman. “That’s the period we can’t do anything about it. Because it’s now. It’s us. It’s happening. It’s real. It’s here.” My Policeman follows a love triangle among policeman Tom (Harry Styles and Linus Roache), his wife Marion (Emma Corrin and Gina McKee), and Patrick (David Dawson and Rupert Everett), a museum curator who strikes a forbidden romance with Tom. Much of My Policeman’s gay love story takes place in 1957, when same-sex relationships were still criminalized in the UK.



But given how much progress has been made for queer rights since the ‘50s, is My Policeman still a story worth telling? Michael Grandage [Photo: Amazon Prime Video]

“This film is more important now than ever to get to a very young audience,” Grandage says.



Indeed, in the UK anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes have risen year by year, with 64% of the the country’s queer population having experienced anti-LGBT+ violence or abuse.

Meanwhile in the US, more anti-queer legislation is being proposed than ever before. Florida passed its “Don’t Say Gay” law, and Texas governor Greg Abbott’s attacks on trans youth gained serious traction in 2022. And as of April, Republican legislators had already proposed at least 325 bills targeting LGBTQ+ people. Globally, 69 countries still criminalize same-sex relationships. In 11, homosexuality is punishable by death.



Beyond harmful legislation, the US is a physically dangerous place to live as a trans person. According to the Human Rights Campaign, 2021 was the deadliest year on record for trans and gender-nonconforming folks with 50 fatalities reported. This year has already seen another 30 violent deaths for trans people. So, yes, a story of queer oppression is still all too relevant in 2022, even as it pulls from decades-old history—a history that much of My Policeman’s audience may be totally unaware of. Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson star in My Policeman [Photo: Amazon Prime Video] “One of the things about casting Emma Corrin and Harry Styles was that I was hopeful—and indeed, I think it will be the case—that it will open the film up to a vast group of young people,” Grandage says. “They need to see what it’s like to live in a world where it is against the law, a world where you cannot be yourself because the law is against you. And they need to help join the fight about why we can never return to that.”

My Policeman isn’t a revolution for the queer romance genre. We’ve seen love triangles before. We’ve seen betrayals, and coming-outs, and staying-in-the-closets. Its performances, which range in quality from David Dawson’s captivating wit to Harry Styles’s … ahem… perfectly passable delivery, don’t alone render it a must-see film. But it does stand out among the modern landscape of queer media where there’s been a shift toward more lighthearted fare. It’s understandable and necessary that marginalized filmmakers and writers have made a concerted effort to tell more than just the trauma stories of their communities. “But I also think we need to occasionally remind ourselves when we live in such a delicate time, such a fragile time, that if you stop people being free, this is what happens,” Grandage says. Grandage’s aim with My Policeman is to illustrate the dangers of an oppressive society and the lasting ripple effects it can have on the oppressed.

“On a sociopolitical level, I would love people to absolutely consider where we are now with gay politics generally in the world,” Grandage says, “and why it is essential that we keep moving forward and never backwards.”