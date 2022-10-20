Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman are the newest Major League Pickleball expansion team owners

NBA star Kevin Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman, of Thirty Five Ventures (35V), have become the latest big names to buy into Major League Pickleball (MLP) as new owners of a yet-to-be-revealed expansion team, they announced today.

Their arrival is part of a whirlwind of recent announcements tying household pro-athlete names to this new sports league, which was founded only last year. Last week, seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady and tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters headlined a new MLP ownership group with Knighthead Capital. Durant and Kleiman join an already impressive ownership roster. Last month, LeBron James and Maverick Carter announced that they were leading a new ownership group that includes NBA stars Draymond Green and Kevin Love, investment firm SC Holdings, Relevent Sports Group coowner and CEO Daniel Sillman, and SpringHill Company CMO Paul Rivera. The Major League Pickleball ownership list also includes retired NFL star Drew Brees, entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, and Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry. Kleiman, cofounder of 35V, says the decision to invest and become a part of MLP was equal parts personal passion and business opportunity. He first played pickleball last July, and by August was talking to MLP about the possibility of becoming an expansion owner. For him, it’s the team-based format that really sets MLP apart from other, more individual player-driven organizations, such as the Professional Pickleball Association and the Association of Pickleball Professionals Tour.

“In tennis and golf, [with] preeminent organizations like the ATP, WTA, or PGA, people have a relationship with the players, but not the overall organizations,” says Kleiman. “This sport is really community-based, and I felt the team format was best, while still allowing for people to be passionate for players on an individual level.” MLP’s league play is not a standard home-and-away game format, but instead built around a handful of tournament-style events in one location. There were three events this year, in Austin; Newport Beach, California; and last week in Columbus, Ohio. While the names and hometowns of the new expansion teams have yet to be revealed, they will see MLP grow from 12 to 16 teams, double its number of events from 3 to 6 in 2023, and increases player prize money and payouts to more than $2 million. Pickleball is just 35V’s latest sports investment this year, following its move in May to invest in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Gotham Football Club, and the Premier Lacrosse League in July. The company also has a strategic partnership with pro-sports league Athletes Unlimited, where Durant and Kleiman serve as board members; and it acquired an ownership stake in Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union in 2020.

“35V has been investing in new and emerging sports opportunities for a few years now and we see a ton of opportunity in the space,” says Durant. “What excites me about Major League Pickleball is that there is so much energy around the sport. We are looking forward to building our team from the ground up and helping to bring pickleball to underserved communities while we do so.” On that note, 35V will be expanding its ongoing work to build and refurbish basketball courts in underserved communities to include pickleball courts. Anne Worcester, former WTA CEO and a strategic advisor to MLP, says the league is building a formidable team of its own with its new owners. “They bring really strong expertise to help Major League Pickleball continue to grow,” says Worcester. “Our goal is to find strategic partners who can do much more than just write a check. We’re looking for seasoned expertise and executives in marketing, media, sponsorship, entertainment, branding.”

Kleiman believes the collection of big-name owners only adds more reason for fans to check out what MLP has to offer. “Part of what we love about sports and leagues is the storytelling, the shit-talking, the rivalries, the narratives, but it usually takes a long time to create those,” he says. “This is a new league at a time where the sport is exploding, so it’s this incredible wind in your sails.” He’s also not wasting any time getting the drama started. “I think I’m the best owner-player,” he laughs. “That’s a fun storyline that I can talk shit to Gary Vee or someone else on that.”