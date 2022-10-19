Student loan forgiveness map: See how much your state will benefit as the application goes live

President Biden’s historic student loan forgiveness program is now live. As the AP notes , the plan allows borrowers to get up to $20,000 worth of student loans forgiven by simply filling out an online application that takes five minutes.

Under the program, borrowers with federal student loan debt can get $10,000 forgiven if they make less than $125,000 per year (or if their family makes less than $250,000 per year). And if you are a Pell Grant recipient, you can get up to $20,000 in your student loan debt forgiven.

Unsurprisingly, Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is popular with Democratic lawmakers (some of whom wanted to see even more debt forgiven) and relatively unpopular with Republican lawmakers. However, in an ironic twist, some Republican-led states will potentially be among the biggest beneficiaries of Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. That’s because the total amount of loan forgiveness in those states will potentially greatly exceed that of other states.

An interactive map made by The Democracy Labs and powered by Esri shows just how much each state could potentially benefit from Biden’s program. In the map, states color-coded in dark red could see the highest combined relief and states in light yellow could see the lowest combined relief.