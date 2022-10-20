3 building blocks for an evidence-based approach to problem solving

Employers are increasingly looking for problem-solving skills in their workforce, according to the Future of Jobs report by the World Economic Forum. While many employers recognize this need when hiring potential employees, it has become a buzzword. Large, complex problems require careful consideration of causes, effects, and impacts, prior to scaling of solutions. Problem-solving, as it is practiced by firms today, is replete with design and implementation challenges, and rigor is often the first casualty in such a process.

Good Business Lab (GBL), a labor innovation research organization, and the International Labour Organization (ILO), a Specialized Agency of the United Nations, realize the need to place a rigorous problem-solving approach at the core of scaling up interventions to drive real-world adoption. The organizations believe that a three-staged approach is crucial. Here are those steps. Find the right problems When developing new interventions, processes, or even businesses, most organizations are not sufficiently rigorous in defining the problems they are attempting to solve and in articulating why those issues are important.

Research at GBL and past programs at ILO found there is a significant correlation between soft-skills development and the productivity of workers and managers in manufacturing settings. This has served as the foundation for a great deal of the work of both organizations around soft skills at the workplace. They have spent years answering some basic questions: Which managerial skills, traits, and practices contribute most to productivity?

Are all such traits easily observable?

Are such traits appropriately rewarded in pay?

What is the most suitable medium to train workers and managers in these skills?

How can they develop low-cost solutions that can work effectively in developing countries? Based on this, GBL and ILO came up with a clear problem: How can one improve workers’ soft skills at the workplace, and can businesses benefit from such investments?

Both organizations, at different times, were exploring potential solutions to this joint problem statement. To this end, GBL, along with local partners, developed their flagship soft-skills training program, Supervisors’ Transformation into Change Holders (STITCH), and the ILO created the In Business approach to in-business training. Examine context The process of coming up with a solution that is feasible, contextual, caters to the needs of relevant stakeholders, and is ideally scalable, can be overwhelming. This is when accurate and reliable data collection comes to the rescue. While in the design phase, data collection and analysis need to focus precisely on the problem being solved. Feedback data is essential to understanding if constituents are satisfied. Improving the cost-effectiveness of program delivery requires detailed data on costs, by site, as well as by tools or services.

In line with this thinking, GBL first conducted extensive surveys of the managerial practices and styles, workplace behaviors, and personality characteristics of all supervisors (~2000) at Shahi Exports, their partner firm and India’s largest garment manufacturer. The data from these surveys was matched with historical data on productivity, and by using frontier econometric methods, the aspects of managerial quality, which are the most important determinants of productivity, were identified. This exercise highlighted that tenure, cognitive skills, internal locus of control, autonomy, and attention significantly affect productivity. This also helped explain which of these qualities were more deficient in a given supervisor, which allowed GBL to co-design targeted modules focused on soft skills with Shahi Exports. Valuable feedback from the firm’s management also helped to generate buy-in from multiple stakeholders.

Similarly, to support businesses across Asia–both large multinational firms seeking to skill their workforce and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) seeking to develop their management capacity–the ILO developed an activity-based, rather than an expert-led, approach to training, for their In Business program. The ILO found that, in certain contexts, expert support is problematic for a number of reasons: Limited institutional capacity and expertise

Limited budgets of local institutions

Tight budgets for purchasing support at businesses With the activity-based approach, organizations can put staff members or small business owners in groups of six to eight, provide a guide for discussion, and allow participants to support each other through a structured discussion. Modules available cover a range of topics from starting a business to business development, financial literacy, business management, and soft skills.

The expertise needed to facilitate learning sessions is limited. Typically, an organization’s facilitators–because the program relies on lightly trained facilitators rather than heavily experienced knowledge experts–can learn how to run an In Business workshop in the morning and immediately support training activities in the evening. They can also be run in any room where people can meet in groups, or run online, which highlights the adaptability of the program to emergencies such as COVID-19. Do real-world tests for impact One of the biggest challenges that both organizations have come across is that many interventions lack reliable hard evidence, which demonstrates how well specific investments in improving worker wellbeing can boost the bottom line for businesses. That lack of clarity might prevent a large number of businesses from investing more in their workers. The challenge for businesses is to build and use data collection strategies and methods that accurately capture the impact wherever feasible, demonstrate accountability, and provide decision-makers with timely and actionable operational data.

GBL’s randomized controlled trial evaluation of the STITCH program across 33 Shahi factories in Bengaluru, India has promising results. Trained supervisors are less likely to quit and have higher job satisfaction. Lines managed by trained supervisors are 7.3% more productive. Due to the low cost of training and high productivity gains, the return on investment captured through the evaluation is also significantly high. While the in-person, instructor-driven training program was under evaluation, GBL realized the need to have a solution that is more scalable across different contexts. To troubleshoot, the training has been digitized. GBL foresees this as a sectoral gap that can be fulfilled in the manufacturing industry, especially in low- to middle-income countries such as Bangladesh, China, Ethiopia, and Vietnam.

Seagate Technology, the world’s leading mass data storage solutions company, adopted the In Business soft skills training modules for the development of their workforce, intending to improve problem-solving and teamwork within their Thailand operations. By requiring everyone to participate, the In Business tools and their introduction at Seagate have helped create a more proactive atmosphere. Workers who previously might have waited for directions from management to take action now speak up or find solutions on their own. This has led to a cultural shift on the factory floor. An impact evaluation done in partnership with GBL found that a higher share of trained workers reduces the probability of failure incidences in production cells by 10% to 30%. Through greater coordination and effective problem identification and resolution, workers are able to reduce the chances of larger failures. This is a critical metric in a manufacturing environment, with implications both in terms of productivity and profits.

The training also reduced worker absenteeism by 7%, which could increase productivity. The number of improvement suggestion forms submitted by the trained workers has also reduced. This is likely due to workers becoming more capable of directly communicating their suggestions or changes in the nature of suggestions. Modules in public speaking, interpersonal communication, and critical thinking likely played a role in improving the ability of workers to communicate suggestions directly and more effectively. Toward a new heuristic While great successes have been observed with the In Business and STITCH programs, comprehensive research in the area shows there are still challenges. The scope and intensity of these are minimized with research and assessment early in the problem-solving and solution development process. Both organizations strongly believe that the three-staged approach can unlock great potential for industries across the world and aid in ensuring that resources are used for solving the right problems, with the right interventions, and for the right stakeholders.

Anant Nyshadham is the cofounder of Good Business Lab and an assistant professor of business economics and public policy at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan. Eshika Gombar is the partnerships manager at the Good Business Lab. Charles Bodwell is the senior enterprise development specialist for ILO’s Decent Work Technical support team.

The responsibility for opinions expressed in the article rests solely with its authors, and publication does not constitute an endorsement by the ILO of the opinions expressed in it.