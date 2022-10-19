10 food trends to look out for in 2023, according to Whole Foods

Coming soon to a supermarket aisle near you: innovative and functional regional ingredients, foods that repurpose nutritious byproducts that would otherwise be relegated to the waste bin, and kitchen staples produced and distributed with enhanced animal welfare at top of mind. Whole Foods, which was acquired by Amazon in 2017, announced its top food-trend predictions for 2023—a list curated by a team of in-house experts, including foragers, buyers, and trendspotters, based on consumer preferences and their work with food brands.

“From product labels that include sustainability efforts to poultry and egg suppliers that are leading the way in animal welfare, many of this year’s trends predictions showcase brands on a mission to make a true impact,” said Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, chief marketing officer of Whole Foods Market, in a statement. “We anticipate seeing these trends in the food industry at large, on dinner tables, in lunch boxes, and on our store shelves.” Here’s what the culinary experts at Whole Foods have named the top food trends to look for in the new year. [Photo: Courtesy Whole Foods] 1. Yaupon, the caffeinated plant: This holly bush is the only caffeinated plant indigenous to North America. Long used to brew herbal tea in some Native American communities, yaupon has become increasingly popular in tea bags and blends—and even makes an appearance on the cocktail menu at Whole Foods’ flagship store in Austin.

2. Putting pulp to use: The surge in nut milk popularity over the past few years means nut pulp has suddenly become an abundant by-product—and manufacturers are taking notice, upcycling ingredients, such as oat and almond pulp, into flour and baking mixes. 3. Newfangled veggie pastas: We’ve come a long way from the green spinach fusilli in 1980s’ era tricolor pasta salads. Next year, a wide variety of produce will find their way to the pasta aisle, including green bananas, spaghetti squash, cassava, and hearts of palm—offering customers new ways to incorporate vegetables into their diets. [Photo: Courtesy Whole Foods] 4. Dates: This ancient fruit isn’t just a delicious, sweet, stand-alone snack—it’s recently made its way into sweeteners and syrups, and manufacturers are increasingly leveraging dates’ caramel-like flavor in packaged sauces, hot drinks, and a seemingly endless array of baked goods and snack foods.

5. Chicken welfare: Consumers are increasingly concerned with animal welfare—and for chickens, the Global Animal Partnership’s new Better Chicken Project is dedicated to improving the lives of chickens raised for meat. Additionally, more and more egg producers are implementing improved living standards for laying hens, with a focus on increased outdoor time. 6. Kelp: Good for the environment and good for human consumption, kelp is a hot new additive to such staples as noodles, snack foods, and fish-free seafood-flavored sauces and broths. 7. Environmental awareness: In line with consumer concerns, more and more food labels will feature information about manufacturing, production, distribution, and how those ladder up to sustainability and the reduction of carbon footprints.

8. Familiar foods: Old-school comfort foods and meals that remind you of childhood (think mac and cheese and pizza bites) will see increased innovation and reinvention over the next year in order to appeal to more health-conscious consumers. [Photo: Courtesy Whole Foods] 9. Pet smarts: Pet parents looking to feed their fur babies higher-quality foods made from nutritious ingredients will have plenty to choose from, as manufacturers continue to expand into categories such as pet bone broth and supplements. 10. Avocado oil: Could this be the year avocado oil goes mainstream? Whole Foods’ pros note its wide-scale adoption into a range of new packaged products—from chips and snacks to condiments and marinades.