Gen Z thinks America is broken

Gen Z is the future and so older generations are studying their every movement as if they were goldfish swimming in a bowl. However, our future isn’t feeling very optimistic about the future.

The Walton Family Foundation, the charitable arm of the Walmart heirs, has been conducting extensive research and leading civic engagement with this younger demographic of Americans, including thousands of surveys and in-depth interviews with 31 members of Gen Z to supplement the data with personal stories and quotes. Overall, Gen Z feels pretty bleak about America’s future, according to the findings. Here are some of the top insights:

Gen Z is pessimistic about America’s future : 46% believe America is in decline, and 60% believe America is a divided country. Only 40% feel hopeful about the future of the country.

Gen Z doesn't feel like major institutions are listening to them : Only 34% feel like their favorite brands are in touch with them, only 24% feel like global companies understand them, and only 20% feel like government understands them.

Gen Z doesn't think their vote will have an impact: Only about 20% believe elected officials will create positive change, and 56% believe Americans are unable to have a constructive debate on issues they disagree on.

“This country is the worst in collaboration,” said Khanh, a 19-year-old from Texas, who participated in the study. “While all countries have their ups and downs, [the] American government loves to tear any issues apart into two different extreme sides, there is never compromise.”

You can read more about the foundation’s Generation Z project here.