Why you should worry about the Kroger-Albertsons grocery store merger

This past Friday, Kroger announced plans to acquire Albertsons, the nation’s second-largest grocery chain after Kroger, creating what seems to have the signs of a textbook monopoly. It’s sure to face scrutiny from Lina Khan’s Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and both companies are already reassuring regulators there’s nothing to worry about. But few antitrust experts expect to see the agency block the deal outright. If approved, it would concentrate more than $200 billion worth of annual grocery sales and nearly 5,000 stores into the hands of a sole corporate entity.

Between the merged grocery behemoth and Walmart, the two would reportedly control more than 70% of the market in 167 different cities, and in some local markets, more than 90%. Here are ways this deal could be industry-shifted if allowed to continue. Food prices have not hit a ceiling yet The companies say their newly combined power wouldn’t be used to raise industry prices. Yet Corporate America has proudly boasted that the opposite is true ever since the start of the pandemic, describing how COVID-19 and inflation have functioned as dual covers to hike prices while earning record profits. Just a few weeks ago, Iron Mountain CEO William Meaney told investors he’s been “doing my inflation dance, praying for inflation,” because of how great it is for profit margins. After Procter & Gamble announced price increases for nine of its 10 product categories last year, CFO Andre Schulten admitted, “We have not seen any material reaction from consumers. So that makes us feel good about our relative position.” And this is what Kroger’s CFO, Gary Millerchip, told shareholders in October: “We’ve been very comfortable with our ability to pass on the increases we’ve seen at this point. And we would expect that to continue to be the case.”

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

By coincidence or not, food is among the goods that have seen the highest, most sustained price hikes over the past year. An average grocery trip costs 13% more than it did a year ago, with the highest jumps impacting supermarket staples (milk and bread are up 15%, chicken is up 17%, and eggs 31%). Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen has argued that “a little bit of inflation is always good in our business” because “customers don’t overly react to that.” At the same time, his counterpart at Albertsons, Vivek Sankaran, has said, “Businesses like ours have done well when in periods where the inflation was 3% to 4%.” Last year, he offered this market prediction: “My sense is this inflation will just be passed through” to customers. Related is something called predatory buying, a strategy that’s the reverse of predatory pricing where the large chains leverage their power to cause costs to rise for smaller competitors. This can run rivals out of business, exacerbating both market competition and food deserts. The Institute for Local Self-Reliance just released a report showing this tactic is rampant in the grocery sector. A combined Kroger-Albertsons could worsen this even further. Food deserts are already a problem Fat typically gets trimmed after a merger is completed. That can mean closing underperforming stores. After Albertsons acquired Safeway in 2015 through a leveraged buyout, reports found low-income, minority neighborhoods were disproportionately hurt by the closures. Despite Albertsons claiming “no store closures are expected,” some of these communities were left with no grocery store at all, and instead had to rely on food banks.

Meanwhile, both Kroger and Albertsons have transformed modern-day grocery shopping into a sort of illusory Hobson’s choice. Besides Safeway, Albertsons currently owns 21 smaller grocery chains, many of which are well-known in their respective markets: Randalls and Tom Thumb in Texas

and in Texas Jewel-Osco in Illinois

in Illinois Balducci’s in the mid-Atlantic

in the mid-Atlantic Kings Food Markets in the Northeast

in the Northeast Vons in California

in California Acme Markets along the East Coast Ditto for the 19 subsidiaries that Kroger owns: Fred Meyer in the Northwest

in the Northwest Ralphs in SoCal

in SoCal Mariano’s and Pick’n Save in the Midwest

and in the Midwest King Soopers in the Rockies. This presents a situation not present in many major proposed mergers. When two corporations combine, often they’re conglomerates with tentacles branching into different product lines and even various industries—but it’s rare for their holdings to be simply an army of subsidiaries that are essentially tinier versions of both parent companies. A Kroger-Albertsons mega-company cannot divest its media holdings so it can focus solely on cable and internet, or sell off individual product lines where overlap would create a monopoly. It has to spin off physical locations.

advertisement

But critics have pointed to problems with this seemingly practical solution. Their worries are rooted in a move by none other than Albertsons, back in 2014. That was when it acquired Safeway. Federal regulators approved the merger on the condition that Albertsons and Safeway divest 168 stores in western states, to prevent the grocery juggernaut from having a stranglehold on that region. A Washington-based chain with just 18 locations—Haggen Food & Pharmacy—agreed to buy 146 of the stores. But as author David Dayen points out in the American Prospect, Haggen was “woefully underequipped” to handle such rapid growth, and went bankrupt nine months later. It later came out that during merger negotiations, Albertsons had promised FTC regulators it would help the new owner operate the spun-off stores. Haggen ended up suing Albertsons for $1 billion, arguing it had actively undermined its ability to do this, not helped. Interestingly, among Albertsons’ list of current grocery chains, you’ll also notice the name “Haggen.” That’s because Albertsons swooped in when Haggen liquidated its stores and re-purchased 33 of them, including a number of the stores it sold to Haggen in order to satisfy regulators. Albertsons got them back in a fire sale, paying about one-fifth what Haggen paid—a small fortune pocketed while, at the same time, also reestablishing its market position in the Northwest.

Kroger did not respond to a request for comment on this article.