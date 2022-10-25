Making the workplace more equitable is the main mission of these 3 brands

It’s no secret that the workplace is at a critical point of reevaluation. People are deciding what they need from work since the pandemic hit, and innovations from these three brands are changing what that landscape looks like for the future.
For Inclusively, the future of the workplace involves more open doors for candidates with disabilities and more supportive workplace accommodations––or “Success Enablers,” as the platform calls them. At Remote, the organization knows employees will need to navigate the new “work from anywhere and everywhere” motto, which can come with a number of limitations the company wants to help overcome). And UKG is focused on a problem that predates the pandemic—the pay gap—and the brand is pushing for support within companies and for broader pay equity initiatives.
These three brands have taken proactive steps to put themselves at the forefront of a changing workplace.
Inclusively
Organizations too often lack the resources and technologies to provide access to quality job openings for people in the disabled community. Inclusively steps in as platform offering consulting services and training to help employers hire candidates with disabilities using a personalized approach, not just an aggregate job site. Founded in 2020, the brand champions workplace accommodations––or “Success Enablers,” as Inclusively calls them––that include accessible parking, braille signage, closed captioning, remote and flexible work, and more, working with the likes of Walmart, Microsoft, and Salesforce. The brand successfully brought awareness through partnerships like its special roundtable discussion with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the New York City Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities.
Remote
Remote work opened many doors for a new era of work, but borders remain a barrier in freedom to work from anywhere. Remote responded, building infrastructure in over 60 countries to make remote work financially and legally viable, helping companies including DoorDash, Loom, and Paystack build distributed teams. Its specific offerings and programs take efforts a step further; for instance, Remote for Refugees helps companies hire refugees fleeing from their homes, careers, and connections. Remote even worked with the government of Portugal to simplify visa and right-to-work processes for displaced persons from Ukraine. At the conference Remote Connect, held in April 2022, the company hosted speakers like Arianna Huffington and Adam Grant as well as over 3,000 attendees to discuss belonging in the new age of work.
UKG Close the Gap
As an HR, payroll, and workforce management provider, UKG put itself at the forefront of the pay-gap fight with its Close the Gap initiative. Though it forged several partnerships in this effort, UKG’s highest-profile one saw it become a title sponsor of the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup, increasing the bonus pool tenfold in 2022 and doubling it in 2023 to support the first-ever women’s professional soccer tournament to achieve pay equity with its male counterpart. The brand also made waves within its own workplace, contributing 18 cents per dollar for every employee paid each year via a UKG payroll solution and investing $3 million in programs to fight for equal pay.
This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Brands That Matter awards. Explore the full list of brands whose success has come from embodying their purpose in a way that resonates with their customers.