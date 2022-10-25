Making the workplace more equitable is the main mission of these 3 brands

It’s no secret that the workplace is at a critical point of reevaluation. People are deciding what they need from work since the pandemic hit, and innovations from these three brands are changing what that landscape looks like for the future.

For Inclusively, the future of the workplace involves more open doors for candidates with disabilities and more supportive workplace accommodations––or “Success Enablers,” as the platform calls them. At Remote, the organization knows employees will need to navigate the new “work from anywhere and everywhere” motto, which can come with a number of limitations the company wants to help overcome). And UKG is focused on a problem that predates the pandemic—the pay gap—and the brand is pushing for support within companies and for broader pay equity initiatives.

These three brands have taken proactive steps to put themselves at the forefront of a changing workplace.

Inclusively

Organizations too often lack the resources and technologies to provide access to quality job openings for people in the disabled community. Inclusively steps in as platform offering consulting services and training to help employers hire candidates with disabilities using a personalized approach, not just an aggregate job site. Founded in 2020, the brand champions workplace accommodations––or “Success Enablers,” as Inclusively calls them––that include accessible parking, braille signage, closed captioning, remote and flexible work, and more, working with the likes of Walmart, Microsoft, and Salesforce. The brand successfully brought awareness through partnerships like its special roundtable discussion with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the New York City Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities.