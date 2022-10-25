These 4 retailers have built more than a transactional relationship with their shoppers

In retail, brand positioning is everything. It determines how shoppers feel about a retailer and translates directly into captured or lost sales. The honorees in the Retail category of Brands That Matter 2022 have all prioritized listening to their shoppers and bringing that feedback to bear on both their in-store offerings and their overall messaging.

Customer feedback drove CVS Pharmacy to reimagine feminine care products through its Live Better brand and switch its vitamins to organic and non-GMO. Homeware brand Minna undertook a concerted effort to respect the cultural heritages of the communities it works with to ensure that its designs, made with heritage techniques born from ancient crafts, do not appropriate the very cultures it seeks to uplift. Elsewhere, Fleet Feet, in the midst of pandemic challenges, brought together 16,000 participants for a virtual event supporting a charitable cause, and Thrive Market announced plans to offset 100% of its carbon emissions this year. All the efforts point to how these brands go beyond simply selling things to building genuine relationships with their customers. CVS Pharmacy CVS Pharmacy saw a need for well-being, sustainability, and transparency in the beauty industry. Since 2018, the CVS Beauty Mark initiative has helped consumers differentiate between authentic and digitally altered photos. In May 2021, the brand achieved full transparency for imagery produced by and for CVS while also turning its focus toward mental health and screen time. The brand generated strong social media support throughout its campaign with strategic partnerships and #CVSFilterDetox challenge on Instagram Live. In addition, with the February launch of its thoughtfully designed home health product line, CVS Health by Michael Graves Design, the retail pharmacy sought to provide increased accessibility for patients, consumers, and caregivers.

Fleet Feet Since 1976, Fleet Feet has offered more than running shoes, clothes, and gear. Its community retail approach comes to life through managers and employees who seek to serve beyond the store floor. With its acquisition of JackRabbit in 2021, the brand greatly expanded its footprint yet maintained its authentic commitment to community. In response to the devastating Marshall Fire in Colorado, in January 2022 Fleet Feet’s Boulder staff organized a 5K race with more than 200 runners (and another 400 virtual participants) to accrue donations to support local relief efforts. Minna The ethically made homewares from Minna are the result of a collaboration with artisan groups in Latin America. Through blending responsible design, traditional techniques, and a contemporary aesthetic, the queer-led business seeks to preserve important crafts through its wide array of products, including rugs, pillows, baskets, bandanas, pot holders, and more, and bring the work of its artisans to a wider market. Minna works directly with craftspeople in a community-led effort, valuing “co-creation” to ensure that cultures are not misrepresented or appropriated. At its core, Minna esteems honest, intentional, and human values. Thrive Market Thrive Market—a health-first, $5-per-month membership-based retailer—offers a curated assortment of more than 5,000 natural and organic products, including 600 of its own branded items. In 2021, the company revealed its five-year commitments for sustainability: It aims to be carbon negative by 2025, plastic neutral by 2023, and offset 100% of its carbon emissions in 2022 while still offering high-quality products designed for conscious living. Thrive Gives, its outreach arm, has raised more than $8.5 million for food access and sustainability.

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Brands That Matter awards. Explore the full list of brands whose success has come from embodying their purpose in a way that resonates with their customers.