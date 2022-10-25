How 2 brands built standout public service efforts

When there is an emergent need, it can be easy to focus on what is lacking or feel resigned. These two brands being honored in Brands That Matter 2022’s Public Service category managed to provide clarity amidst confusion, hope in the face of distress, and comfort and compassion instead of loneliness.

The PlanYourVaccine.com site from Comcast-NBCUniversal faced a daunting challenge: making a complex vaccine rollout—one muddied with misinformation—understandable and accessible and promote widespread vaccinations. The brand achieved this using every resource in its massive arsenal thoughtfully and strategically. The pandemic also placed stress on animal shelters. Despite the boom in dog and cat adoptions during the pandemic, the no-kill movement still desperately needed support. The organization’s Home to Happiness campaign sought to achieve that, building on its almost forty-year history as a leader in the animal shelter space.

Serving the public is fraught with challenges, particularly during and after COVID-19, and these brands faced them while amplifying an essential goal: service.

Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leader in nearly every aspect of animal sheltering. Last year, it worked with the National Black Caucus of State Legislators to oppose all breed-specific legislation. The organization also pairs no-kill mentor shelters with others to work toward a no-kill goal. Best Friends has a long history, having been founded in 1984, but the pandemic put particular stress on shelters. In keeping with its steadfast goal to focus the brand on hope and positivity and not guilt, shame, or sadness, the organization continued its work and doubled down with its Come Home to Happiness campaign. While COVID-19 provoked widespread loneliness, the organization intended to show that home doesn’t have to be lonely. To illustrate, the face of the campaign is a dog looking at the camera with trusting eyes, not in pain. Hope underscores the organization’s work and brand messaging.