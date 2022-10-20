Why pro-democracy advocates want to bring back this electoral system from the 1800s

A brand-new party in New Jersey, the Moderate Party, is attempting to help elect a Democratic House candidate in this year’s midterms by listing him on their ballot line, as well. The only problem: It’s illegal.

This cross-nomination system, known as fusion voting, was once common across the U.S., but is now banned in 43 states. Pro-democracy advocates want to bring it back, in the hope that it could help bridge the gap between Democrats and Republicans, and engage more Independent voters who feel that centrist options are disappearing. A sample ballot showing the fusion voting system. [Image: courtesy New America Foundation] In New Jersey, the Moderate Party was founded by an alliance of disillusioned former Democratic and Republican leaders. Fusion voting has been illegal in the state since the 1920s, but the party is appealing to the state’s Supreme Court to reinstate the practice. The goal is to try to widen the appeal of Tom Malinowski—running in the Seventh Congressional District—among more moderate voters in a state where 2.5 million of the 6.5 million registered voters are unaffiliated with Democrats or Republicans. In some of the seven states that do allow fusion voting, including New York and Connecticut, it has helped create right or left coalitions in past decades. But advocates today see it doing something else: filling the gap in the political middle, which has eroded. They want to see more centrist parties emerge, which they say could help draw the two major parties to the middle, and fashion more of a multiparty system, which is the norm in most other democracies around the world.

Fusion voting was widespread in early-American history, when voters filled out ballots printed by various political parties, which could cross-nominate as they pleased. But in the 1880s, the U.S. moved to the Australian ballot system, which uses a single, government-printed ballot for all races, so states stepped in to regulate ballot design. That allowed the Republican and Democratic parties to solidify their power, and over the following decades, they gradually pushed to eliminate fusion voting in most of the country. “It’s completely pushed minor parties out of the political domain, and allowed them only to operate really as a second-class, electoral participant,” says Beau Tremitiere, counsel at Protect Democracy, a nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to prevent American government from becoming authoritarian, and which is representing two individual voters in the New Jersey lawsuit. Even so, a political center still existed until the social and geographic realignment of the two major parties, starting in the 1960s, largely driven by the Civil Rights Movement and its aftermath. Now, it has become a uniquely and historically divided two-party system with no overlap,” wrote Lee Drutman, a senior fellow at the New America Foundation, in a September report, The Case for Fusion Voting and a Multiparty Democracy in America. We are in a “two-party doom loop,” he says, with hyper-polarization at a historic high and accelerating faster than in other democracies. There are still many people who align with the political middle, who Drutman calls “homeless voters.” Recent polling shows 62% of Americans want a third party, because “the parties do such a poor job representing the American people,” including 63% of voters who identify as Independents, representing the largest group of potential voters in the U.S. (though most Republicans and Democrats who supported a third party wanted a more conservative or liberal one). Still, those centrists “don’t really have the ability to signal that they want something else because all they have are two choices,” Drutman says.

[Illustration: FC] Drutman believes fusion voting could be a solution. “[It] is going to start getting us toward a more multiparty system, and breaking out of the binary past,” he says. Here’s how it would work: A candidate would be “cross-nominated” by one of the major parties and an emerging minor party—such as Democrat Tom Malinowski by the Moderate Party in New Jersey—essentially building a coalition between the left or the right and the middle. With fusion voting, it’s more than simply an endorsement from the minor party, which Tremitiere says doesn’t meaningfully influence outcomes; rather, the candidate actually runs on both ballot lines. People who aren’t “diehard partisans” and feel more aligned with a centrist party may want to vote for that candidate because the party is technically running them as well. “It reaches people at the most crucial part of the voting process, which is at the ballot,” Tremitiere says. Fusion voting could work for any race on any level. In 2010, Democrat Daniel Malloy won the Connecticut governorship thanks to the 26,000 votes cast for him on the Working Families Party line, pushing him just ahead of his Republican rival.

It also has precedent in the highest office. In 1960, John F. Kennedy was on the ballot in New York State for both the Democrats and the state’s Liberal Party. The 406,000 votes from Liberal Party ballots helped him eke out the victory over Richard Nixon, and cross the electoral college threshold. That was a time when the two parties weren’t so partisan, and the Liberal Party could plausibly have endorsed Nixon instead, Tremitiere says (the Liberal Party endorsed Republican Rudy Giuliani for New York mayor in 1993). He admits there’s no way of knowing those voters wouldn’t have cast ballots on the Democratic line anyway, but when an election is close, fusion could feasibly make the difference in deciding the winner. Unlike those examples, where a more leftist party influenced elections, advocates now see a chance for center parties to emerge, to mobilize voters around the candidates they cross-nominate, and to drive them to the polls. They believe it could help increase turnout in general, and, at times, allow those voters to swing elections. Perhaps other parties could eventually gain enough influence to run their own candidates, but Drutman actually views the fusion model as superior—for the very reason that they don’t have to spend time and resources running their own candidate who is unlikely to win. When third parties run, people don’t tend to risk their votes on Green or Libertarian candidates—and some may even engage in “spoiler voting” to help throw the election to the other political side.

Advocates say that in the long term, fusion voting could also help move the two parties away from the extremes, such as the Republican trend this year of nominating candidates who deny the results of the 2020 election. Drutman notes that with fusion, the candidates must also agree to be listed with the minor party, such as how Malinowski accepted the Moderate Party’s nomination. “The QAnon Party or Defund the Police Party—not that those are equivalent—are not likely to get much traction because most politicians won’t want to be connected to those brands,” he says. It’s unclear how the New Jersey appeal will go, and whether it could pave the way for other states to follow. (Though in 2019, Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled against the practice in a similar case, noting that it would unleash “electoral chaos.”) But if it does gain more steam, one way advocates see it working effectively is in states where one party is dominant, “and the out-of-power major party knows they have no chance of winning on their own,” Tremitiere says. In the Utah Senate race, for example, the Democratic Party voted to not run a candidate, and instead endorsed Evan McMullin, who’s running as an Independent and is neck and neck in some polls with the incumbent, Republican Senator Mike Lee. If this had been done via fusion voting, which is illegal in Utah, Tremitiere says Democrats could feasibly support a centrist party candidate like McMullin by listing them as a candidate under the Democratic Party, too, in order to consolidate support. It could also be an incentive for the Republican Party to moderate, and for the winning candidate to work more closely with the party that helped elect them (in this case, McMullin has said he won’t caucus with either party if he wins).

“I don’t think anyone who is an advocate for fusion would suggest that it would, overnight, radically change every single election,” Tremitiere says. “[But] if you have a serious centrist party, led by people who credibly represent that share in the electorate . . . in a meaningful number of competitive races, they could make the difference.”