How these 3 brands are shaping sports right now, from pro hoops to after-school soccer

Sports—whether it’s youth soccer games or the National Basketball Association—play a big role in the cultural zeitgeist, empowering some sports leagues and companies to make a true difference beyond the game. But the communication of that message relies on strong branding and strategic partnerships. For instance, Nike featured Megan Thee Stallion in its “New Hotties” campaign in September 2021, using “Thee Hottie Handbook” to promote Nike Training Club workouts and general mindfulness.

Some new organizations built a following this year through finding and filling a need. The team at Mojo, for instance, stepped in to support coaches of youth sports, after the pandemic devastated sports programs. Others, like the NBA, have a decades-long history, but used this year to bolster their initiatives in struggling communities and small businesses, to name a few of their efforts.

These three brands being honored in Brands That Matter’s 2022 Sports category are showing athletes of all ages what winning looks like.

Mojo

The team at Mojo—a free, all-in-one youth sports app that is geared toward coaches—believes that coaches have the power to instill the love of a sport in kids, or turn them away completely, but most grassroots coaches are volunteers and few receive any training. Mojo provides practice planning, team management, and communication tools for these coaches. The pandemic upset youth sports, but since launching in February 2021, Mojo has helped 3 million kids and families. Even more, the brand has given the equivalent of $15 million in premium subscriptions to organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs.