How these 3 brands are shaping sports right now, from pro hoops to after-school soccer

Sports—whether it’s youth soccer games or the National Basketball Association—play a big role in the cultural zeitgeist, empowering some sports leagues and companies to make a true difference beyond the game. But the communication of that message relies on strong branding and strategic partnerships. For instance, Nike featured Megan Thee Stallion in its “New Hotties” campaign in September 2021, using “Thee Hottie Handbook” to promote Nike Training Club workouts and general mindfulness.
Some new organizations built a following this year through finding and filling a need. The team at Mojo, for instance, stepped in to support coaches of youth sports, after the pandemic devastated sports programs. Others, like the NBA, have a decades-long history, but used this year to bolster their initiatives in struggling communities and small businesses, to name a few of their efforts.
These three brands being honored in Brands That Matter’s 2022 Sports category are showing athletes of all ages what winning looks like.
Mojo
The team at Mojo—a free, all-in-one youth sports app that is geared toward coaches—believes that coaches have the power to instill the love of a sport in kids, or turn them away completely, but most grassroots coaches are volunteers and few receive any training. Mojo provides practice planning, team management, and communication tools for these coaches. The pandemic upset youth sports, but since launching in February 2021, Mojo has helped 3 million kids and families. Even more, the brand has given the equivalent of $15 million in premium subscriptions to organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs.
National Basketball Association
The NBA celebrated 75 seasons with a wide range of brand campaigns and efforts. This year, the league partnered with Kaiser Permanente to create over 50 new Live, Learn or Play centers in addition to projects like repairing homes and a basketball court in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida. In October, they also worked with LegalZoom to launch “Fast Break for Small Business” that awarded grants and services to thousands of small businesses. In 2022, the league also launched the NBA HBCU Fellowship Program. Marking the league’s 75th anniversary, “NBA Lane,” a season-long marketing campaign, shared fans’ favorite memories.
Nike
Nike is working to strengthen their relationship with women athletes through a number of efforts. This year, they signed their first NIL athlete partnership with Reilyn Turner, UCLA women’s soccer forward. In 2021, Nike debuted its first collection from the design apprenticeship program, Nike x Serena Williams Design Crew. In addition, Nike is continuing its investments with its Black Community Commitment, announcing $7.75 million in BCC investments in February 2022. To promote their efforts and further their initiatives, Nike partnered with women like Naomi Osaka and Megan Thee Stallion.
This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Brands That Matter awards. Explore the full list of brands whose success has come from embodying their purpose in a way that resonates with their customers.
The final deadline for Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Awards is Friday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.