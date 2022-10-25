Their small size hasn’t hindered growth for these 4 brands

Today’s most pressing issues might, at first, feel insurmountable for any small team. The pandemic upended countless industries, from travel and hospitality to education. Meanwhile, climate crisis rages on, diversity and inclusion––while improving––remains under-supported in many fields, and parents and children alike lack certain resources and services to support their needs.

But these four small companies thought differently. With modest manpower of just under 100 employees, this year’s Brands That Matter Small Companies honorees have used next-level creativity, meaningful relationships with customers, and sustainable business practices to build brands with impact. This meant bringing variety to their offerings—like how the travel company Modern Adventure strives to make every group trip different. It also meant thinking very strategically about how to best reach target audiences. The learning platform Find Your Grind, for instance, uses TikTok-style videos to engage with students and help them prepare for their futures.

These four brands exemplify what small teams can do with a grand vision.

Bobbie

Feelings of shame and guilt continue to surround an outdated narrative about formula—despite the fact that 83% of parents will use it in their feeding journey. Two moms cofounded Bobbie, an organic infant formula company, to change the conversation about formula from one of shame to one of support. Since entering the market in 2021, the company has nourished more than 55,000 babies with its direct-to-consumer, subscription-based infant formula. With stickers to make parents laugh (May the Scoop Be With You) or feel empowered (Formula is Food) and an award-winning brand campaign (“How Is Feeding Going”), Bobbie resonates with parents and continues to disrupt the formula industry.