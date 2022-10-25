Their small size hasn’t hindered growth for these 4 brands

Today’s most pressing issues might, at first, feel insurmountable for any small team. The pandemic upended countless industries, from travel and hospitality to education. Meanwhile, climate crisis rages on, diversity and inclusion––while improving––remains under-supported in many fields, and parents and children alike lack certain resources and services to support their needs.
But these four small companies thought differently. With modest manpower of just under 100 employees, this year’s Brands That Matter Small Companies honorees have used next-level creativity, meaningful relationships with customers, and sustainable business practices to build brands with impact. This meant bringing variety to their offerings—like how the travel company Modern Adventure strives to make every group trip different. It also meant thinking very strategically about how to best reach target audiences. The learning platform Find Your Grind, for instance, uses TikTok-style videos to engage with students and help them prepare for their futures.
These four brands exemplify what small teams can do with a grand vision.
Bobbie
Feelings of shame and guilt continue to surround an outdated narrative about formula—despite the fact that 83% of parents will use it in their feeding journey. Two moms cofounded Bobbie, an organic infant formula company, to change the conversation about formula from one of shame to one of support. Since entering the market in 2021, the company has nourished more than 55,000 babies with its direct-to-consumer, subscription-based infant formula. With stickers to make parents laugh (May the Scoop Be With You) or feel empowered (Formula is Food) and an award-winning brand campaign (“How Is Feeding Going”), Bobbie resonates with parents and continues to disrupt the formula industry.
Find Your Grind
The pandemic rocked education to its core. Even long before that, linear approaches to college and career software left students feeling uninspired. Find Your Grind sought to address a crisis affecting millions of K-12 students with a learning solution to prepare them for the future, working with 10,000 students and 500 educators since its first school implementation in September 2021. This meant putting the Gen Z experience first and leaning into future-thinking and alternative careers (think: 3D shoe designers). Using its Future Ready Indicator, the company helps identify key growth areas and future readiness in students, focusing not on what they want to be but who they want to be.
Good Juju Body & Home
Good Juju is a plastic-free company; more than that, the company set a lofty goal to remove 50 million plastic bottles from the waste stream by 2030. The female-founded BIPOC brand offers plastic-free options for shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream, and laundry detergent that instead contain organic plant extracts, like mushroom, and plant enzymes. Good Juju’s motto is “zero waste with zero compromise.” That includes not compromising on quality, diversity or inclusion in its branding, and highlighting people of different colors, sizes, and genders.
Modern Adventure
Group travel’s unsavory reputation evokes images of cramped shuttle buses and weary travelers schlepping en masse from place to place. But the travel company Modern Adventure forgoes that mundanity to inspire exploration and foster connection. The company’s trips highlight chefs, sommeliers, and artisans, and support local communities, with 67 cents of every dollar spent going back into the country. In the past year, Modern Adventure launched more than 100 travel experiences and added new destinations, from Morocco to Mount Everest Base Camp. After a few bumpy years for travel, Modern Adventure wants to bring people back together.