Every year, Adobe releases some advanced technology demonstrations at Adobe MAX, its creative tools lovefest. They are a sneak peek at the tools that people may or may not—more on this later—get within software like Photoshop or Premiere in the coming years. They have never failed to impress me. Until the company gave me an early preview of one of its 2022 demos, that is.

It’s not that the tech doesn’t feel magical. It does. Called Project Neural 3D Stylization, it is an artificial intelligence program capable of building a 3D scene from 2D photographs, then turning it into the style of any art you want at the push of a button. The only hard work involved is that the user needs to take a set of around 100 or 200 images of a real-world place, Adobe Research scientist Sai Bi tells me over video conference. The software’s AI then takes over, stitching all those images together to create a true 3D model. We have seen this photogrammetry sorcery before, but the cool new twist is how the program processes this 3D model, making it look exactly like any artist would paint it in real time. This uses a technique called style transfer, a trick that Adobe has shown off in the past, but this time, works in 3D space. [Image: Adobe] You can walk into the scene, watch it from any angle, or get close to any object; it will always feel like a painting by Van Gogh (of course, there always has to be a Vincent van Gogh demo) . . . or a five-year-old’s crayon drawing. It can really look like whatever you want, says Bi. Goya or Picasso, Fra Angelico or Warhol. The neural network will reinterpret the scene with that artist’s style, synthesizing the necessary textures out of nowhere and baking them into a 3D model that you can instantly navigate. You can also export the model to an animation program like Maya to incorporate into film production workflows, complete with high-definition 4K textures, all ready to go.

The result, as you can see in the animations in this article, is impressive. It’s the sort of thing you would see in a Spike Jonze music video or some clever TikTok story to make you go ooooh and aaaah. [Image: Adobe] Yawn And yet, I just couldn’t muster any enthusiasm. I looked at it and understood the complexity of what this neural network was doing, hidden under the simplicity of its one-click mechanism. It is a big technological achievement, all thanks to the power of advanced AI developed by Bi and the rest of Adobe AI luminaries. But I can’t stop thinking about another AI, the one that has stolen Adobe’s thunder this year (unless they release something truly shocking this week). DALL-E, Stable Diffusion, MidJourney, and all the variations that are popping up everywhere have captured the imagination, dreams, and nightmares of many around the world, myself included. DALL-E reported 1.5 million users creating 2 million images daily before the company opened its gates to the public. MidJourney has reportedly 2.7 million active users. There’s no estimation for Stable Diffusion, but it’s generating even more media buzz than the other two. Everyone is talking about them. Everyone wants to use them.

And Adobe, well, it’s Adobe. With 26 million subscribers as of 2021—along with its recently announced intention to acquire the UX prototyping juggernaut Figma for $20 billion—the company is a titan, for sure. The Microsoft Office of graphics. Tools for professionals to make money. But not that exciting, really. At least, as a full Adobe Cloud user, it doesn’t feel like that to me anymore. [Image: Adobe] To me, while Adobe’s neural 3D stylization technology allows me to turn my courtyard into a Van Gogh wonderland with 200 photos, Stable Diffusion or DALL-E lets me turn anything, a photo or my thoughts, into a multiverse of wonderlands. They are not as useful as Photoshop, no. Not at all. They can’t replace it, or any of the Adobe tools, (at least not yet). But they have managed to grab everyone’s attention and time. These companies have the ball, and they are running with it. Perhaps it’s all a fleeting zeitgeist moment that soon will fade. Adobe will keep being Adobe for many years to come, dominating the world of visual creation with its Cloud tools and its own AI stuff. It also has a lot of engineering talent among its ranks that, year after year, release impressive demos and Siggraph papers. In theory, some of these demos eventually will be integrated as tools into its monolithic apps, although most haven’t yet. A few of these projects have appeared as “Neural Filters,” but from my experience and from what other professional users tell me, many of those filters don’t work as well as the demos, and some are really bad to the point of being unusable. They’re also very slow and some simply fail, at times, when you try to use them as nondestructive smart filters (the usual way to work with multiple layers in Photoshop).

And while I have no doubt that Adobe has a lot of brainy AI researchers and designers at its disposal, the fact is that, right now, it doesn’t feel like they are bringing any revolutionary experience to the table. The fact is that, like many of my creative friends and colleagues, I am not waiting with bated breath to see Adobe MAX’s new stuff. What I want to see and use right now is the next generations of DALL-E and Stable Diffusion. And I can’t wait to see who is going to leverage these and other AIs to create a next generation of audiovisual creation tools. Could it be Adobe?