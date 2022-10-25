5 rising brands that could be the future of their industries

In four years or fewer, the five brands being honored in Brands That Matter 2022’s On the Rise category have already made a sizable impact across health, lifestyle, and more.

For instance, Evvy––a company offering a vaginal microbiome test––already has a community of tens of thousands of people who rely on the service for medical information about their vaginal health. This meant creatively reaching audiences through impactful content—in Evvy’s case, producing TikToks about yeast infections.

But these brands aren’t just growing fast––they are growing with thoughtful sustainability, diversity, and inclusion practices at the core of their efforts. Honoree Creatively provides a platform for creative professionals, but continuously drives efforts to highlight BIPOC and female artists. The following companies have built loyal audiences by undertaking these efforts while also providing with in-demand products and services.

Alula

There are more cancer survivors living in the U.S. than ever before, but the symptoms and medical needs that come after treatment can be just as life-threatening––and yet they remain under-acknowledged in the oncology system. Alula bridges the divide. As a retail and telehealth platform, Alula launched in 2021 and helps patients and their loved ones manage both treatment and recovery. It continues to expand its marketplace: In December 2021, Alula added products for sexual health and menopause symptoms, and new products for peripheral neuropathy launched in spring 2022. The company puts an emphasis on honesty and empathy in its branding; it launched a campaign about “the hidden realities of life with cancer,” and it doesn’t describe cancer in metaphorical terms as a “battle.” Alula seeks to provide solutions and a place for honest conversations.