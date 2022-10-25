These large companies used their scale to help small businesses and the environment

Large companies bore massive responsibility after the pandemic hit, with many supporting small- and medium-size businesses and organizations as well as their own employees and operations. Amid challenging circumstances, these brands—selected as Brands That Matter 2022’s Large Companies honorees—continued rebuilding and innovating while still keeping the individual a central concern. TriNet, a professional employer organization, even made “people matter” the underlying message of its campaign last year.

The size of these companies in many ways strengthened their ability to exact a more widespread impact on a large scale. For instance, General Motors increased manufacturing at home in the U.S.––a huge undertaking made possible partially by its magnitude. Large companies can also set a strong example. Verizon Communications doubled down on social responsibility with initiatives supporting small businesses, educators, and students.

The ethos and practices of these large companies make a significant difference.

General Motors

General Motors envisions an all-electric future. As the parent company to Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, and Buick, GM set out to shift the future of electric vehicles. With creative spots like its “Dr. EV-il” in the Super Bowl, reuniting the cast of Austin Powers, GM even used humor to take on climate change. This year marked a series of notable strides: In November, the company opened its first fully dedicated EV assembly plant, Factory ZERO, in Detroit. In January, GM announced it would open a battery facility in Lansing, Michigan, aimed at creating more jobs in North America.