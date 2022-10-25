These large companies used their scale to help small businesses and the environment

Large companies bore massive responsibility after the pandemic hit, with many supporting small- and medium-size businesses and organizations as well as their own employees and operations. Amid challenging circumstances, these brands—selected as Brands That Matter 2022’s Large Companies honorees—continued rebuilding and innovating while still keeping the individual a central concern. TriNet, a professional employer organization, even made “people matter” the underlying message of its campaign last year.
The size of these companies in many ways strengthened their ability to exact a more widespread impact on a large scale. For instance, General Motors increased manufacturing at home in the U.S.––a huge undertaking made possible partially by its magnitude. Large companies can also set a strong example. Verizon Communications doubled down on social responsibility with initiatives supporting small businesses, educators, and students.
The ethos and practices of these large companies make a significant difference.
General Motors
General Motors envisions an all-electric future. As the parent company to Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, and Buick, GM set out to shift the future of electric vehicles. With creative spots like its “Dr. EV-il” in the Super Bowl, reuniting the cast of Austin Powers, GM even used humor to take on climate change. This year marked a series of notable strides: In November, the company opened its first fully dedicated EV assembly plant, Factory ZERO, in Detroit. In January, GM announced it would open a battery facility in Lansing, Michigan, aimed at creating more jobs in North America.
TriNet
TriNet, a professional employer organization offering HR solutions for small and midsize businesses, wanted to put a strong emphasis on humanity. Particularly after the pandemic hit, TriNet sought to provide one-on-one guidance and content, including webcasts, blogs, videos, and other resources. The company’s “Humanity” campaign ran through 2021 to promote the value of its HR capabilities amid the pandemic’s many demands, with humor and relatable scenarios. Even more, TriNet launched its first annual National Small Business Week Summit in May.
Verizon Communications
COVID-19 advanced the growth of many digital technologies and, by default, the “digital divide.” Leaders at Verizon Communications realized that networks were becoming more and more important for daily tasks and connection, and small business owners, educators, and others needed resources to reap the benefits of this digital transformation. It started two initiatives over the last year: Verizon Small Business Digital Ready––a free, online curriculum for small businesses––and Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a free online portal for K-12 educators and students. In addition, the company launched its Responsible Marketing Action Plan last year to champion a diverse marketing ecosystem.
