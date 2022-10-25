These 3 companies are the finance Brands That Matter in 2022

The mark of an impactful financial brand is a commitment to creating a more equitable financial system for all, and it’s something that each of this year’s three honorees in Brands That Matter 2022’s Finance category have managed to do from various angles.

Whether working to close a wealth gap by making financial literacy accessible to kids across America, or continually stepping up for customers and small businesses, these three finance brands show a dedication to supporting communities in need through the power of their platforms.

American Express

American Express has been a standout in the credit card industry for more than 170 years, standing by its colleagues and customers no matter the circumstance. It was true in 2010, when in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, American Express launched Small Business Saturday, an event that still boosts small businesses’ profits annually, generating $23.3 billion in revenue for small businesses in 2021. The company also stood firm amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, suspending its operations in Russia and providing customers, its employees, and stakeholders with travel arrangements to help them evacuate.

Goalsetter

To close America’s growing wealth gap, financial literacy is key. That’s why Goalsetter is making financial literacy fun, engaging, and accessible to families nationwide through its mobile banking, debit card, and investing app. The brand’s ultimate goal is to provide every American child with a savings account, kid-friendly financial literacy quizzes, an investment account, and a debit card that requires kids to learn about money before they can swipe their card—in order to empower them to become financially savvy adults, breaking systemic cycles of financial oppression. And with more than 450,000 downloads in 2021, it’s well on the way there.