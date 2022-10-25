These 4 nonprofits led the charge on voters rights, artisan wages, and more

Nonprofits tackle a wide range of crucially important issues, making their ability to share and broadcast their brand’s message particularly vital. To do so, these organizations navigate a number of hurdles, including mass misinformation and political pressures. The four organizations recognized as the 2022 Not-for-Profit Brands That Matter managed to succeed in spite of these obstacles. Sesame Workshop used it characters to advocate for COVID-19 vaccination and achieved virality—the good kind—in the process. Other organizations dove even deeper into supporting creative work in communities, like Nest’s success in driving $2.35 million in revenue to artisan businesses in 2021 with the help of retailer partners.

The creativity and deeply held missions of these brands propelled many of their campaigns. For instance, VoteAmerica jumped into action around the September California Recall election and the January Georgia Senate runoff election with billboards, peer-to-peer texts, and more. Whether new on the scene, like VoteAmerica––launched in 2020––or decades-old, like the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, these nonprofits have managed to seize the attention of audiences to support their missions. Leukemia & Lymphoma Society In the early days of COVID-19 vaccine approvals, research did not exist on the efficacy or impact of vaccines for blood cancer patients and the immunosuppressed. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) took initiative, calling on patients to become “citizen scientists” and join the first-of-its-kind LLS National Patient Registry. This produced the largest data set on vaccine safety and efficacy across all major blood cancer and treatment types. The organization then used its marketing prowess to encourage widespread vaccination. Also in the past year, LLS spearheaded new creative branding efforts, including a content partnership with Amazon’s Twitch Crown Channel aimed at a younger audience and streamers. Nest Nest is a non-profit that supports artisans, championing gender equity and economic equality in the craft-based economy. Many times, workplace protections for artisans lack, so Nest launched its Seal of Ethical Handcraft, a certification that assures customers that the artisans behind the items they purchased received fair wages and other protections. Retailers including West Elm, Pottery Barn, and Target have adopted the seal. Additionally, Nest grew its Artisan Accelerator program, which incubates artisan businesses, by 500%, joining forces with Bloomberg Philanthropies, Tory Burch Foundation, and more. The brand also drove $2.35 million in revenue to artisan business in partnership with 17 national retailers.

Sesame Workshop More than just a traditional media company or non-profit, Sesame Workshop exists at the intersection of early education, social-emotional learning, and enjoyable entertainment. In 2021, it used its position and its ability to stay on top of cultural moments to help fight racism and encourage COVID-19 vaccinations by making them approachable and understandable for children. When Big Bird got “vaccinated” on the Sesame-CNN Town Hall, the moment went viral, with Big Bird’s tweet about the event achieving 34 million impressions and unique posts from the likes of President Biden and others. The organization’s new characters also communicate its brand values, with diverse additions like Ji-Young, a Korean-American girl. VoteAmerica VoteAmerica is going “beyond the clipboard” to register and mobilize voters. The effort is taking place on many fronts, including by integrating their tools with programs that citizens already use to fill out paperwork—a pilot with CreditKarma drove 600,000 people through its registration tools in three months. Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, while also forming an advocacy 501(c)4 and filing lawsuits against voting bills in states like Kansas and Georgia, VoteAmerica organized a number of initiatives, including a Vote Guide printed at 94 HBCUs and a campaign for the Georgia Senate runoff election in collaboration with Stacey Abram’s organization, New Georgia Project, which culminated in 249 billboards and 3.7 million peer-to-peer SMS texts. This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Brands That Matter awards. Explore the full list of brands whose success has come from embodying their purpose in a way that resonates with their customers.