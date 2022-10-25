The future of food, from plant-based cheese to sustainable beef, can be found in these 4 brands

One thing everybody can agree on: We all have to eat. The four Brands That Matter 2022 Food category honorees are exploring sustainable, innovative ways of feeding the masses in that’s good for us and good for our planet—and even exploring how food grows in space.

While Once Upon a Farm keeps kids’ diets nutritious, Nature’s Fynd and Miyoko’s Creamery point to an eco-friendly, plant-based future that doesn’t compromise taste or quality. Meanwhile, Chomps is putting a sustainable twist on beef production, so no matter your diet, you can feel good about the food you rely on for everyday fuel.

Chomps

Even in the age of plant-based everything, Chomps is keeping beef both relevant and sustainable. The meat stick company works with farmers in Tasmania and New Zealand who raise cattle according to regenerative agriculture, which centers around farming in harmony with nature through practices like rotational grazing, which combats climate change by rebuilding soil organic matter and restoring degraded soil biodiversity. By focusing on good soil health, Chomps’s farmers enhance natural landscapes, improve climate resilience, and sequester more carbon from the atmosphere, making the meat industry earth-friendly. It’s good for you, too—in 2022, Chomps was selected to join the Alliance to Control Excessive Sugar, a band of better-for-you brands working to educate consumers and encourage a culture more mindful of sugar intake.

Miyoko’s Creamery

In the ever-growing field of plant-based dairy substitutes, Miyoko’s Creamery is putting artistry before science. Catering to an audience of foodies, the company is aiming to legitimize plant-based cheese and butter as an accepted mainstream option for fine foods. In 2022, Miyoko’s Creamery discovered a new allergen-friendly “super plant milk” for making cheese and butter from watermelon seeds that contains more protein than cow’s milk, which its already used in groundbreaking vegan cottage cheese and liquid mozzarella. In its mission to perfect the art of crafting cheese and butter from plant milks, the brand is on track to show the world that the love of fine food and the love of all animals don’t have to be mutually exclusive.