Floyd’s new dresser is a bet against fast furniture

First came the modular bed, then came the modular shelves. The modular sectional sofa followed shortly thereafter, and now, Floyd is back with another piece of furniture to add to its growing collection of updatable homewares. Today, Floyd is launching its modular dresser, bringing the Detroit furniture company one step closer to becoming the ultimate destination for “The Modular Home.”

[Photo: Floyd] Like Floyd’s other modular pieces, the dresser was designed to change as you do. You can opt for a two-unit dresser (starting at $2,250) and later upgrade to three units for another $1,000 without having to buy a new set of legs. From there, the choices for aesthetic updates feel endless. Choose among drawers, doors, and open shelves plus a range of colors and finishes that include natural walnut, maple, and louder options like blue, yellow, and beige. [Photo: Floyd] The underlying theory behind all this modularity? If your furniture can adapt to your changing needs, you’re less likely to throw it away when those needs inevitably change. Think of it as the antithesis to the fast-furniture market, which has created a world in which 12 million tons of furniture are sent to landfills every single year. [Photo: Floyd] Whether or not modularity actually helps keep furniture from being tossed can be hard to track, but Floyd has tapped into another powerful phenomenon in the process—choice. Floyd’s target millennial demographic has been conditioned by an overwhelming panoply of choices for just about everything. It’s no wonder Floyd is betting that they find comfort in the idea of an adaptable home that avoids lifelong commitment. Floyd’s marketing team nailed a reassuring tone that taps into its audience’s desire for adaptability, with slogans like “the bed that grows with you” and “all you’ll ever need in a dresser.” The end result is a furniture brand that understands the pain points of modern living.

[Photo: Floyd] Much of this insight comes from the founders’ own experience. “When we started, it was about solving our own problems and our own frustration,” says Floyd CEO Kyle Hoff, who cofounded the company with Alex O’Dell. The brand’s first product was the Floyd Leg, which raised $256,000, four times its Kickstarter goal, and cemented the founders’ belief that people are hungry for adaptable furniture. “We learned pretty quickly it wasn’t just our own frustration that furniture couldn’t adapt; it was very much something people really connected with,” says Hoff. [Photo: Floyd] Two years in the making, the Floyd dresser comes with a “slot and lock” system that lets you secure two or three units on the same metal base. (Two units take up the whole base, while three units would cantilever on either end of it.) Like Floyd’s modular sectional—whereby each seating unit clips onto the other seamlessly so you can change the layout of your sofa as you please—the dresser is comprised of smaller units, or cubes, that clip onto one another without those connections ever being visible. “When you look at it, it doesn’t feel like a modular design, it feels like a completed system,” says Floyd COO Alex O’Dell. [Photo: Floyd] Floyd envisions this system supporting customers as their living situations evolve, letting them scale up and down with ease. How many people actually take advantage of modularity is an open question, but the company says it’s seen a healthy uptick in repeat customers since its founding in 2013. Since the company’s launch, the brand has seen 60% year-over-year growth on average, with strong demand from repeat customers. O’Dell says that 30% of customers who purchase a version of their shelving system come back for add-ons in the future. And when Floyd introduced its modular bedside table, which only works with the Floyd Bed by attaching to the platform, the brand says it sold through an entire month’s worth of inventory in the first 48 hours.

[Photo: Floyd] The add-on business approach is baked into the company’s aesthetic values. By starting with one basic foundational item—a simple wood bed frame, for example—Floyd is setting expectations for must-have additions, even if they’re not always needed. The brand is already thinking ahead, workshopping variations of the dresser that could make it suitable for other parts of the home. As O’Dell puts it: “The best thing you can do is not buy anything at all, the next thing you can do is buy something that will last, and adaptability is a core part of that.”