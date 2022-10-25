The 3 education brands taking clever approaches to shaping minds of all ages

Across the spectrum of education—whether an established institution or a startup—the brands being recognized in the Brands That Matter 2022 Education category are keeping learning engaging, accessible, and inclusive.

They are also encouraging lifelong learning: From elementary and middle school, where Lego Education is enriching student experiences with hands-on learning to foster a new generation of innovators, to college—where universities like Purdue are keeping higher education attainable for anyone with the will to pursue it—and even nontraditional education platforms like Coding Dojo, which is bringing underserved populations into the tech industry, one bootcamp at a time.

LEGO Education

Coming out of disrupted pandemic learning, it has never been more important to reimagine the physical classroom experience to be more enjoyable and to deliver a combination of social, collaborative, creative, and playful learning experiences. That’s where LEGO Education comes in: Its recently launched LEGO Learning System provides a hands-on STEM education solution for Grades 1 through 8, effortlessly combining education and play to give young learners the building blocks for a future in STEAM careers.

Purdue University

Above all else, Purdue University is dedicated to making a quality higher education accessible. It has frozen tuition for 11 years in a row, helping Purdue families save more than $1 billion by 2023 and 60% of Purdue students graduate free of debt. The university also established a $75 million Equity Task Force to address barriers to success for students, faculty and staff of color, aiming to double the enrollment of Black students in five years. In 2021, the Task Force launched a new cluster hiring initiative to welcome 40 full-time faculty, offering diversity in research, thought, and representation, and conducted market research on how Black high school students feel about the college consideration process.