These 3 brands have been around for more than 5 years—this is why they’ve thrived

New companies are constantly emerging and quickly burning out, but some brands have proven they have staying power, either through innovation or by providing a necessary service. Fast Company’s Established Excellence category of Brands That Matter 2022 recognizes companies that have excelled in their businesses for 5 to 15 years. Each of this year’s honorees has become an indispensable part of its industry.

Lime is reducing car dependency one electric vehicle at a time. Hero Cosmetics is making it easy and affordable for anyone to improve their skin health. And Giving Kitchen is keeping food service workers afloat with its deeply impactful aid programs. Whether they’ve been operating for just over five years or for nearly a decade, these three companies have made it clear they’re not leaving any time soon. Giving Kitchen As a nonprofit providing aid to food service workers in financial crises, Giving Kitchen’s mission has never been more relevant than during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has decimated the food service industry. Despite rising demand, Giving Kitchen never turned away a single qualifying client; since its inception in 2013, it has served more than 9,300 food service workers in need, awarding them more than $6.1 million. In doing so, Giving Kitchen has tangibly saved lives.

During the height of the pandemic, 76% of its clients stated that Giving Kitchen prevented an eviction; 69% stated that it prevented incurring a late fee on a utility payment; and 75% stated that they didn’t have to skip meals to pay bills. And the brand has remained steadfast in its efforts. So far in 2022, Giving Kitchen has served more than 792 food service workers in crisis with nearly $600,000 in assistance while also supporting their mental health through its second annual Mind Matters campaign in May. Hero Cosmetics Few things are more personal than skin. Since its founding in 2017, Hero Cosmetics has been empowering people with acne (whether it’s the occasional pimple or a chronic issue) to make a positive change to their self-esteem with its easy-to-use products. Of customers who purchased Hero’s most popular product, the hydrocolloid Mighty Patch, 52% stated they had not purchased an acne care product within the previous two years, largely because they couldn’t find anything on the market that met their needs. In 2021, Hero Cosmetics expanded its offerings with body care products, looking to fill what it saw as a lack of acne treatments for sensitive skin. The brand’s “grossly satisfying” results can make anyone more comfortable in their skin.

Lime Across its five years in the micromobility industry, Lime has gone above and beyond in sustainability, accessibility, and affordability. Its Gen4 e-scooters and e-bikes utilize swappable, interchangeable batteries that eliminate the need to charge the vehicles in warehouses, making them last longer for riders and require Lime’s operations team to travel fewer miles. In 2021, it launched Lime Able, introducing a line of accessible vehicles such as a three-wheeled sit-down device for those who face challenges with balancing, and a two-wheeled sit-down device for those who might not be comfortable standing for extended periods of time, helping people of all abilities make the switch away from cars. Throw in initiatives like Lime to the Polls (free rides to and from polling locations during elections) and Lime Access (discounted rides for qualifying riders), and it’s clear that Lime is a people-first, profit-second company. This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Brands That Matter awards. Explore the full list of brands whose success has come from embodying their purpose in a way that resonates with their customers.