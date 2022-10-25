How 3 enterprise brands are enabling the future of work

A company’s job is to serve its customers—but who serves companies? Keeping employees satisfied and enthused while also catering to a client base is no easy task. The companies being recognized as Enterprise Brands That Matter 2022 are leaders that help other businesses reach their full potential by creating more efficient and inclusive work environments.
Rightway ensures that a company’s employees have dependable and accessible healthcare; NTT Data provides IT consulting with a side of human interest; and Asana cuts the fat from company workflows to keep staff focused and free to pursue the work that matters most.
Rightway
Like many companies operating in the healthcare space, Rightway sees the existing system as one rife with misaligned incentives and barriers to care, and is working to change that. The company provides health plan members a “doctor in the family”—a healthcare expert who informs and advocates for them, and its employees focus on helping navigate care and medication through its app. In 2021, Rightway’s clients saw a 15% average reduction in their healthcare costs, while its billing advocacy team saved members $2.6 million in out-of-pocket costs, forging a new path to affordable healthcare through a fractured system.
NTT Data
Global IT consulting firm NTT Data recognizes the importance of bringing a human touch to its business, starting from within its own walls. The company has focused on creating an inclusive environment internally to best serve both its employees and its clients. In 2021, it adopted a new DEI statement that prompted progressive initiatives, including incorporating DEI goals into annual performance plans, creating mandatory DEI training for managers, and instituting a Digital Accessibility policy for people with disabilities. NTT Data’s activism is external, too—its donations to relief in India at the height of the pandemic, humanitarian aid in Ukraine at the start of the war, and annual food drives in Texas exemplify the brand’s dedication to improving human lives beyond a profit margin.
Asana
The remote work revolution has made finding a healthy work-life balance trickier than ever, and burnout is a pervasive problem across industries—both issues Asana works to alleviate. The work-management platform helps companies streamline their workflows, freeing up employees, and increasing time for creative and innovative work by almost 80%. In June 2021, the company hosted its Focus and Flow Summit, where leading thinkers discussed ways to unlock positive habits, purpose, and productivity, coinciding with the release of a suite of new features including video messaging and a smart calendar. But Asana doesn’t choose efficiency over fun, either—it recognizes that enjoyment and enthusiasm go hand in hand. The company incorporated unique rewards systems, including “celebration creatures” that fly across the screen when you complete a task, and appreciations built into the product, to keep employee morale high and make any company a better place to work.
This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Brands That Matter awards. Explore the full list of brands whose success has come from embodying their purpose in a way that resonates with their customers.