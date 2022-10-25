How 3 enterprise brands are enabling the future of work

A company’s job is to serve its customers—but who serves companies? Keeping employees satisfied and enthused while also catering to a client base is no easy task. The companies being recognized as Enterprise Brands That Matter 2022 are leaders that help other businesses reach their full potential by creating more efficient and inclusive work environments.

Rightway ensures that a company’s employees have dependable and accessible healthcare; NTT Data provides IT consulting with a side of human interest; and Asana cuts the fat from company workflows to keep staff focused and free to pursue the work that matters most.

Rightway

Like many companies operating in the healthcare space, Rightway sees the existing system as one rife with misaligned incentives and barriers to care, and is working to change that. The company provides health plan members a “doctor in the family”—a healthcare expert who informs and advocates for them, and its employees focus on helping navigate care and medication through its app. In 2021, Rightway’s clients saw a 15% average reduction in their healthcare costs, while its billing advocacy team saved members $2.6 million in out-of-pocket costs, forging a new path to affordable healthcare through a fractured system.

NTT Data

Global IT consulting firm NTT Data recognizes the importance of bringing a human touch to its business, starting from within its own walls. The company has focused on creating an inclusive environment internally to best serve both its employees and its clients. In 2021, it adopted a new DEI statement that prompted progressive initiatives, including incorporating DEI goals into annual performance plans, creating mandatory DEI training for managers, and instituting a Digital Accessibility policy for people with disabilities. NTT Data’s activism is external, too—its donations to relief in India at the height of the pandemic, humanitarian aid in Ukraine at the start of the war, and annual food drives in Texas exemplify the brand’s dedication to improving human lives beyond a profit margin.