These 2 brands are changing how businesses access sustainable power

The climate crisis has never been more pressing, with the need to reduce the amount of emissions-emitting energy coming up against growing energy demand. The two companies being recognized in the 2022 Brands That Matter Energy category are enabling organizations to take big leaps toward running on sustainable power.

GreenStruxure is equipping businesses with on-site renewable energy sources to tangibly reduce their carbon footprint, and Arcadia’s game-changing platform, Arc, is making energy data more accessible than ever before. These brands exemplify the best of the energy industry, creating a clear path to a clean future and inviting the rest of the world to follow suit.

GreenStruxure

Making the switch to renewable energy can be intimidating, messy, and an all-around headache. GreenStruxure aims to simplify the process by providing renewable energy microgrids and advanced digital services. A leading player in the energy-as-service industry, GreenStruxure delivers on-site, zero-carbon digital energy to commercial and industrial buildings throughout the U.S. The company launched its first major partnership in 2021 with Bimbo Bakeries—the largest commercial bakery in the U.S. Now GreenStruxure is in the advanced stages of several other opportunities, working toward its pipeline goal of providing 5 megatons of greenhouse gas savings.

Arcadia

Arcadia is on a mission to change the energy industry for the better. Arc, its recently launched technology platform, empowers companies to deliver cleaner energy experiences to their customers by providing them with access to high-fidelity utility data, clean energy, and a suite of application programming interfaces, allowing disparate climate solutions to come together in one unified fight against climate change. Arcadia is encouraging individuals to make an impact in the transition to a zero-carbon future, too: Its 700-megawatt community solar program allows homeowners to connect to local solar farms, putting more renewable energy directly into the power grid.