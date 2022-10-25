Empowerment is the key to success for these 3 consumer brands

Hello Period empowers people with periods to demand more than the bare minimum, offering high-quality reusable menstrual products to end stigmas sustainably. Sperry is inviting people of every background to slip on a pair of boat shoes and take to the water. And Mielle Organics continues to prioritize consumer connections, maintaining the familial feel that first put it on the map. By filling market niches, reaching out to underserved communities, and treating each client as a friend, these three brands exemplify the power of putting the consumer first.

Hello Period

Half of the world’s population menstruates for 40 years of their lives. Yet “period” is still a dirty word in most mainstream spaces. Hello Period is changing that and doing it in style. Early in 2022, it launched the Hello Disc, providing customers with a reusable period product that not only holds five times more than single-use tampons and pads, but also features a patent-pending, double-looped design, allowing it to be used by people who have disabilities or reach issues. That’s only the latest addition to Hello Period’s friendly brand and wide range of products, including the flagship Hello Cup, which invite people with periods to be open about their needs and enable them to do so sustainably: tampons and pads can take more than 500 years to breakdown, but every Hello Cup or Hello Disc sold prevents more than 2,000 single-use menstrual products from ending up in landfills.

Mielle Organics

Mielle Organics has fostered a relationship with its consumers like no other. CEO and founder Monique Rodriguez has had a close relationship with her fans since the textured hair-care brand’s inception eight years ago, which she maintains to this day through direct communication with consumers on social media, in comment sections, in response to reviews, and at face-to-face company events. Mielle Organics gives back to its consumer base, too: In 2021, the brand launched two pivotal initiatives under its “More Than A Strand” social impact banner to empower Black women, providing funded entrepreneurial education and endorsing health equity in breast cancer care. Through a deep dedication to each user’s personal story and experience, Mielle Organics has rocketed through the ranks of its industry, becoming one of the fastest-growing Black beauty brands on the market.