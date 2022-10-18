How to use Datawrapper to make fast—and free—visualizations

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Datawrapper makes it easy to create your own data visualizations. It’s free and easy to use for non-designers. If you just want to make a nice chart or map, try diving in with any data you have at hand. Below are 3 steps to creating a quick visualization.

Step 1. Figure out what you want to show

A list of places: This could be where customers, employees, or applicants are from; a list of target markets; or a list of significant locations within a particular city, region, or country.

A list of numbers: This could be sales totals or a comparative number of subscribers, followers, or downloads.

A table of information in two or more columns: That's handy if you want to emphasize individuals and their titles, products, and their significance, or social platforms and their relevance for your audience. Datawrapper lets you make shareable, embeddable, visual tables.

Step 2. Bring your data into Datawrapper

Datawrapper lets you import info in several simple ways.

Paste it in. Just copy and paste it from a spreadsheet, an online source, or wherever else it already exists. Import an Excel file or a csv file (comma separated values)—the two most common formats for data. Paste a link to an existing Google Spreadsheet. Make sure you set the spreadsheet to public first so Datawrapper can access it. Link to a data file on find on the Web. If you see a data file online in csv format, you can link directly to it without having to download it first.

Step 3. Choose a visual representation

Once you’ve brought in your data, decide how you want your chart, map, or table to look. For charts, you can choose from 20 visualization types including bar, area, line, and pie charts. For maps, you can choose between three types: