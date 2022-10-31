On achieving a more sustainable impact

The past two years have been particularly taxing for leaders, who have had to contend with the ongoing pandemic and its attendant issues (including disrupted supply chains and shifts in labor), plus climate change, social inequality, and economic uncertainty. As if weathering these existential threats wasn’t enough, they’ve also had the regular challenges of developing long-term strategies that set up their organizations for success. As Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block puts it, “I think about a mindset of ‘decading.’ It’s very easy to say you want to have a sustainable impact, but it requires intention, vision, communication, hard work.”

This year, we asked the Fast Company Impact Council—an invitation-only group of forward-thinking corporate and nonprofit leaders, CEOs, innovators, and founders—to tell us what “sustainable impact” means to them, and how they are leading toward it. During a series of panels and conversations held in New York City on June 7, they explained why seeking long-term, lasting impact is a business imperative and how to take those crucial steps that meet the needs of the present without jeopardizing long-term success and the needs of generations to come. (Insights and excerpts from the panel discussions are available on fastcompany.com.) Without exception, Impact Council members emphasized the importance of prioritizing planning and thinking over knee-jerk reactions, no matter how difficult things look in the moment.

Tory Burch, founder and chief creative officer of the eponymous fashion label, points to the opportunity business has to lead us to a better future. “People want to support companies that align with their values and stand for something bigger,” she says. “Businesses have the power to be incredible vehicles for change, but real impact doesn’t happen overnight; it requires authenticity and a steady, sustained effort over many years.”

