How Jimmy Chin is helping the North Face scale new heights

Jimmy Chin is standing alone on a narrow wedge of snow-covered rock atop Antarctica’s Ulvetanna, a sharp mountain peak with an elevation of more than 9,600 feet. He squints through the damp fog, gloved hands clenching metal pulleys attached to ropes that are tethered to an unseen companion ahead of him, who somehow manages to be holding a camera. Chin is shin-deep in snow, emerging from what looks like the farthest, darkest reaches of the earth. But what stands out most is his bright red, puffy, hooded parka, which bears an unmistakable white logo on the chest and sleeve: the North Face.

Chin, a photographer and filmmaker in his own right, is known for 2018’s Oscar-winning climbing documentary Free Solo, a New York Times best-selling photography book called There and Back, the 2021 feature documentary The Rescue, and the new National Geographic series Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin. Chin has also been a sponsored athlete for the North Face since 2001, after climbing legend and North Face athlete Conrad Anker glimpsed Chin’s photos from an expedition to Pakistan’s Karakoram mountains. (Anker was the one who took the shot of Chin on Ulvetanna, which Chin posted to Instagram last July.)

Today, Chin is more than an athlete or brand ambassador: He’s a senior adviser to the 56-year-old outdoor apparel company, giving the brand both adventure-world legitimacy and cultural street cred. Even Free Solo was de facto North Face content, with one sponsored athlete (Chin) chronicling another (Alex Honnold) on a daring, rope-free climb. He provides feedback on designs, tests technical mountaineering gear, models clothes, and offers up a steady stream of epic photos and video from his adventures, including a live online Q&A from Antarctica in 2020 with fellow North Face adventurers Anker, Jim Morrison, and Hilaree Nelson (who passed away in September while on an expedition in Nepal). The company’s revenues have climbed in tandem, jumping 33% in its 2022 fiscal year to $2.46 billion.

What sets Chin’s relationship with the North Face apart is that he works as much behind the camera as in front of it—and that he isn’t white. Over the past year, Chin has been helping the company lead a movement to diversify the world of outdoor adventure. “This is my 21st year on the team,” Chin says via video call on his way to the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado in early September. “The world has changed a lot since I first joined. My career has gone in a lot of different directions.”