‘Fast Company’ editors love these body-inspired home objects

Need a hand with that? Inspired by ancient Roman statues, the striking ceramic Hand Stool made by Studio A Home is shaped like two open hands reaching upward to form a flat surface. The eclectic piece is functional and versatile: It can serve as a seat, a side table, or a decorative sculpture, and can be used outdoors and indoors. ($815, neimanmarcus.com)
Eyes on the Prize
Sneaking a snack? Not so fast! The oddly lifelike eyes arranged in a geometric pattern on Jonathan Adler’s cookie jar are always watching. (From $250, jonathanadler.com)
Bust a Move
Everyone needs a Breast Friend. The ceramic vase comes in black, white, orange, and green. ($510, farfetch.com)
Best Foot Forward
You’ll get a kick out of the Hercules Foot Composition Sculpture. The quirky marble and resin ornament adds a Roman touch to any room. ($825, johnderian.com)
The final deadline for Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards is TODAY, Friday, March 28, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.