‘Fast Company’ editors love these body-inspired home objects

Need a hand with that? Inspired by ancient Roman statues, the striking ceramic Hand Stool made by Studio A Home is shaped like two open hands reaching upward to form a flat surface. The eclectic piece is functional and versatile: It can serve as a seat, a side table, or a decorative sculpture, and can be used outdoors and indoors. ($815, neimanmarcus.com )

Eyes on the Prize

Sneaking a snack? Not so fast! The oddly lifelike eyes arranged in a geometric pattern on Jonathan Adler’s cookie jar are always watching. (From $250, jonathanadler.com)

Bust a Move

Everyone needs a Breast Friend. The ceramic vase comes in black, white, orange, and green. ($510, farfetch.com)

Best Foot Forward

You’ll get a kick out of the Hercules Foot Composition Sculpture. The quirky marble and resin ornament adds a Roman touch to any room. ($825, johnderian.com)