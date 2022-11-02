Best Workplaces for Innovators Final Deadline TODAY, 3/28. Apply Now!
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Furniture and accessories inspired by the human form . . . so you’ll never feel alone at home.

‘Fast Company’ editors love these body-inspired home objects

[Photo: Molly Cranna]

BY Yasmin Gagne

Need a hand with that? Inspired by ancient Roman statues, the striking ceramic Hand Stool made by Studio A Home is shaped like two open hands reaching upward to form a flat surface. The eclectic piece is functional and versatile: It can serve as a seat, a side table, or a decorative sculpture, and can be used outdoors and indoors. ($815, neimanmarcus.com)

[Photo: Molly Cranna]

Eyes on the Prize

Sneaking a snack? Not so fast! The oddly lifelike eyes arranged in a geometric pattern on Jonathan Adler’s cookie jar are always watching. (From $250, jonathanadler.com)

[Photo: Molly Cranna]

Bust a Move

Everyone needs a Breast Friend. The ceramic vase comes in black, white, orange, and green. ($510, farfetch.com)

[Photo: Molly Cranna]

Best Foot Forward

You’ll get a kick out of the Hercules Foot Composition Sculpture. The quirky marble and resin ornament adds a Roman touch to any room. ($825, johnderian.com)

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards is TODAY, Friday, March 28, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Yasmin Gagne is an associate editor at Fast Company. She is the host of Fast Company's weekly podcast, Most Innovative Companies. More

Explore Topics