The Entropy Vest warms your body by changing its state of matter

I really like the Entropy Vest, an active heating garment that can warm your body using no insulating materials or electronics whatsoever, just a substance that changes its state at the flip of a mechanical switch. [Photo: Petit Pli]

I like its name, which sounds like a sci-fi video game garment that sucks your enemies’ energy to feed your rail gun and life-support system. I like the function, which, in my case, would be to keep me toasty while walking my kid to school on cold winter mornings. And I really, really like the form, even if nobody is actually going to see me morphing into Kevin Flynn under my jacket as its network of tubes—full of dark blue liquid—turns into Tron’s cyan-colored gel, slowly extending heat through my torso to reach a temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

[Image: Petit Pli]

“We love seeing the chemical reaction taking place,” Ryan Mario Yasin tells me over email. Yasin is the founder and CEO of Petit Pli, a clothing company that he describes as “a material technology company” formed by engineers, neuroscientists, and designers. “We are always looking for ways to challenge ourselves with solution-driven products that we believe need to exist in the world.” One of Petit Pli’s lines is called Littlehuman—clothes for kids that can actually expand six to seven sizes larger as your child grows (I really wish I had known about these when I got mine).

According to Yasin, the Entropy Vest embodies the same form-follows-function as the company’s Clothes That Grow technology, but with a solution that aims to warm your body more efficiently than typical insulating fabrics or electronic heating systems, all while staying “true to fundamentals of how a garment is worn, washed, and treated.”