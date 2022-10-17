The Entropy Vest warms your body by changing its state of matter

I really like the Entropy Vest, an active heating garment that can warm your body using no insulating materials or electronics whatsoever, just a substance that changes its state at the flip of a mechanical switch.
I like its name, which sounds like a sci-fi video game garment that sucks your enemies’ energy to feed your rail gun and life-support system. I like the function, which, in my case, would be to keep me toasty while walking my kid to school on cold winter mornings. And I really, really like the form, even if nobody is actually going to see me morphing into Kevin Flynn under my jacket as its network of tubes—full of dark blue liquid—turns into Tron’s cyan-colored gel, slowly extending heat through my torso to reach a temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit.
“We love seeing the chemical reaction taking place,” Ryan Mario Yasin tells me over email. Yasin is the founder and CEO of Petit Pli, a clothing company that he describes as “a material technology company” formed by engineers, neuroscientists, and designers. “We are always looking for ways to challenge ourselves with solution-driven products that we believe need to exist in the world.” One of Petit Pli’s lines is called Littlehuman—clothes for kids that can actually expand six to seven sizes larger as your child grows (I really wish I had known about these when I got mine).
According to Yasin, the Entropy Vest embodies the same form-follows-function as the company’s Clothes That Grow technology, but with a solution that aims to warm your body more efficiently than typical insulating fabrics or electronic heating systems, all while staying “true to fundamentals of how a garment is worn, washed, and treated.”
Phase-changing warmth
At the heart of the Entropy Vest lives a web of tubes that resemble the veins of a strange futuristic cyborg animal. Filled with a secretive liquid phase-change material, the vest wears cool until you literally flip a switch. (Phase-change material can store or release energy, a process that happens as it changes between two fundamental states of matter.) Once activated in the Entropy Vest, the liquid begins to change its structure, releasing heat as the reaction progresses through the vest’s vascular system.
Yasin says that Petit Pli tweaked the chemical profile of this liquid to not fully solidify on activation—which would make the vest restrictively stiff—but to turn into a “comfortable gel” instead. The gel heats up to 104 degrees before beginning to cool over the course of 45 minutes, which the company says is ideal for “chilly starts on outdoor cycling commutes.” As your body begins to warm up naturally from activity, the vest cools down: “This prevents you from overheating without the need to remove layers mid-ride,” Yasin says.
When you return home, you “recharge” the vest by dropping it in boiling water. This resets the material state to its heat-storing liquid mode, ready for the next use. The company claims that this gel is “infinitely reusable,” although its performance may degrade a bit after many years of use. “We’re more concerned about further developing the channel system to be as durable as possible,” Yasin says.
The $570 Entropy Vest is not available for purchase yet, but may be preordered by signing up on the waiting list. Seeing how temperatures are dropping by the day, they can have all my money now.
