Why Nokia wants to put an LTE network on the moon

Nokia has picked a particularly challenging site for an upcoming network deployment: a place where temperatures range from 250 degrees to -208 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is no air to breathe whatsoever. But on the upside, the lack of atmosphere means no clouds to impair power generation by this future cell site’s solar panels.

“Link management becomes a substantial challenge,” he explains. “So, we need a solution to scaling and to smartly flow data where it needs to go, i.e., not all data needs to come back to Earth.” Nokia, however, is starting on a much smaller scale than a lunar base. Its first beyond-Earth cell site will fit on the compact automated Nova-C lander that the Houston space startup Intuitive Machines plans to launch next summer on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of its IM-2 mission—which will also deliver a tiny rover that will use this network to talk to the lander. “We provide all the parts,” says Klein. “We provide the terminal that goes on the rover, the antenna that goes on the rover, the fully integrated network equipment that goes on the Nova-C lander.”

He cites better throughput as the most immediate upgrade, predicting 50 Mbps performance up to about 3 miles away on a 1.8 GHz frequency that Bell Labs picked for, among other reasons, reduced interference with radio astronomy. Klein says the network gear attached to the side of the Nova-C is about the size of a deep-dish pizza box and includes two redundant units. “The starting point is a commercial Nokia small cell product,” Klein says. “We’ve done a lot of modifications from a maintenance, operational, reboot perspective”—for example, including software hardening to resist radiation interference.

The receiver on the rover, meanwhile, is about the size of two iPhones stacked together. And why only 4G instead of 5G? “When we started this project, that was a few years back,” Klein says. “4G, from our perspective, was definitely the right starting point to validate this technology.”

PTScientists went insolvent in 2019 and that mission didn’t happen, but Intuitive Machines seems much further along. Its debut IM-1 mission is now projected to launch sometime in the first quarter of 2023. Success on IM-2, says Klein, “should open the door and validate that we can do this.” Future missions could bring multiple-node networks, 5G included, to future missions. As NASA’s Mitchell writes, this Tipping Point project “provides the first steps on a potential path to commercial service capability at the moon.”

Ground-bound users will also benefit, Klein predicts. “With all of the things that we’ve had to do for the equipment on the moon, we also have lessons learned that we can bring back to terrestrial environment,” he says. “If you think of a mine or an oil rig or a remote wind farm, there’s a lot of extreme industrial environments on earth.”