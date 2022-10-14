With the 2022 midterm elections looming, Americans of color are expected to make up more of the electorate than ever. As people mail in their ballots and make their way to the polls, a diverse population of eligible voters could have a consequential impact on the country’s fragile and constantly shifting political landscape. In its new election analysis, Pew Research released projections of how Black, Asian, and Hispanic communities could turn out this election cycle. Here’s how voters of color could impact the 2022 midterms:
- Political party. Unsurprisingly, most people of color lean Democrat, yet the impact of votes from communities of color is often minimized due to gerrymandering. Only 6% of Black, 28% of Latino, and 26% of Asian American registered voters said they would vote for the Republican candidate running for the House seat in their district.
- Turnout. According to the latest U.S. Census, the country is becoming more diverse, with people of color making up 43% of the total population. In the 2018 midterm elections, Latino and Asian Americans each turned out 40% of eligible voters, while Black voters had a consistently high turnout of 51%.
- State by state. As of 2020, the Pew Research Center found that roughly half of all eligible Black voters were living in eight states, the largest number of them—2.7 million—in Texas alone. In New Mexico, some 44% of all eligible voters are Latino, the highest share of any state; while in both California and Texas, Latino Americans make up about a third of the eligible voting population. In Hawaii, Asian Americans make up a majority of eligible voters, representing 55% of the electorate.
