With the 2022 midterm elections looming, Americans of color are expected to make up more of the electorate than ever. As people mail in their ballots and make their way to the polls, a diverse population of eligible voters could have a consequential impact on the country’s fragile and constantly shifting political landscape. In its new election analysis, Pew Research released projections of how Black, Asian, and Hispanic communities could turn out this election cycle. Here’s how voters of color could impact the 2022 midterms: